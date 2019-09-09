What exactly is ‘free’ to own language
When we can safely say that in a certain language speak freely? When we are able to form a few coherent sentences? When we understand media? The answer to this question is not obvious, writes the BBC.
American politician and mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg stands out among the other candidates for the presidency in 2020.
But perhaps the most stunning talent the 37-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan and the first openly gay candidates among Democrats is his linguistic ability.
Pete Buttigieg fluent in seven languages. This fact is first of all striking that the politician lives in a mostly monolingual country. In the United States, as in Britain, the majority of the population speaks English only (80% and 62%, respectively).
These abilities, however, cause only passion, but also curiosity.
When g Buttigieg asked whether he has all these tongues he replied, “depends on what is meant by the word” own “.
He added that “more or less able to read the Norwegian newspaper, but very slowly,” and noted that his Arabic and dari (one of the official languages of Afghanistan) require “refreshment”.
How Buttigieg determines your level of language proficiency, interests me because I am a former teacher of a foreign language, I have 11 years teaching English in Japan and Italy. And also because in the past I evaluated the oral part of the exam Cambridge English (international exam of English as a foreign language).
Languages certainly capture Buttigieg. He has a desire to learn and courage to practice with native speakers on TV — very important traits for anyone who wants to learn the language.
However, like many of my former students who believed that a language can be mastered in a few months, Mr. Buttigieg obviously underestimates what it means to “speak” in a foreign language.
I understand how easy it is to overestimate their capabilities. Having lived in Italy for two years and speaking Italian at home, I was sure that they speak freely. Until I heard the hotel receptionist called me “the foreigner, doesn’t speak Italian.”
I was upset and surprised to the core. This casually thrown phrase made me understand the issue and subsequently has to admit that even though I spoke Italian at home and apparently spoke it fluently, this does not mean that I could speak the language.
But what really means “fluent”? In the everyday sense of this term equates knowledge of the language to the level of its carriers.
But a third listener that the language itself does not understand, it seems that everyone who is able somehow to combine words into sentences, speaks it fluently.
According to Daniel Morgan, head of the methodological Department, popular in Italy the network of English language schools “Institutions of Schenker’s” free really means, how smoothly and efficiently the medium of a second language (L2) can speak “on specific topics in real time.”
Although this skill is pretty good evidence of learning a foreign language, it does not automatically mean precision and wide range of usage of grammatical structures.
However, these criteria are important? Depends on the needs of the speaker. If a person needs to communicate on everyday topics, the “free” domain will be sufficient.
But if a foreign language is required for business or study, the accuracy and range of structures is very important. Errors in speech may be perceived as lack of professionalism.
The most common of these errors is a literal translation from the native language (I go in Spain, “I’m going to Spain”), errors in the use of tense, prepositions, many, articles — everything that is an indispensable part of the learning process.
However, many fall into the trap of assumptions that if you understand them, their language is perfect.
Experts confirm this. Grammatical errors generally do not interfere with understanding the speaker because the native speaker automatically “corrects” them mentally.
In addition, when a person begins to speak in a foreign language, friends and teachers usually praise it, trying to maintain that can also contribute to inflated self-assessment of their skills.
No matter how eloquent a speaker you were mentally, in the first years of language study aloud you will say awkward.
So when we can confidently say that you “speak” the language? The million-dollar question.
Can someone assume that he mastered Spanish, if able to talk, but often does not understand native speakers because they “talk too fast”?
If he or she uses only two tense and makes mistakes almost in every sentence?
The answer is not “Yes” or “no”, and “how well?” he or she mastered Spanish.
However, there are very specific parameters of “free” speech and language skills in General.
“To assess such an abstract indicator such as” free “speaking, apply specific parameters,” explains Daniel Morgan.
It is the speed of the speech (clear voice how many units you have developed over time) and length of utterance (how many units you are able to create between pauses).
The unconscious process that happens in the brain of the speaker, consists of several stages. First, this view of what to say, then — wording how to say it, and finally, the pronunciation of the relevant sounds.
All this is happening at a rate of approximately six stores per second. But if a man speaks in the native language, she has in this short period of time to accomplish a much more difficult task.
She needs among other things to overcome the delay and to utter unusual for their speech sounds. Even if at this stage the correctness of the statements is still not enough, the achievement of “free” speech is already a huge feat.
Pan-European system, definition of linguistic competence (CEFR) distinguishes six levels of “ownership” of the language: A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2. A meets “basic” level, B — “independent” and C is “experienced”.
At each level, the speaker may:
A1 : tell us briefly about yourself and answer simple questions, provided that the native speaker speaks slowly and wants to interact.
A2 : describe in simple words what happened in the past, to talk about the environment and explain their basic needs and perform simple tasks requiring a simple exchange of information.
B1 : to cope with most everyday situations in a country where the language is spoken and to describe experiences, dreams and ambitions and to briefly explain their opinion or goal.
B2 : to understand a complex text both on concrete and abstract a topic to speak on that level of speed and spontaneity that allows you to interact with native speakers without considerable stress for either side.
C1 : understand long texts on different topics, to recognize the subtleties and hidden meaning to create a clear, well-structured and detailed statements on complex topics, showing free use structures of speech and logical connections.
C2 : understand virtually everything heard or read, spontaneously, freely and accurately Express their opinion, distinguishing the subtle shades of meaning even in very complex situations.
In the individual speaking one or the other language skill can be more developed.
Some students surprisingly properly use grammar, but they are so afraid to make a mistake, so the fluency of their speech suffers. Others jump in the conversation with the President, speak fast, but they have a lot of errors.
According to a study conducted by the Cambridge centre for the study of the English language motivated the student needs about 200 hours of training with a teacher to move from one level to another.
The key word here is motivated. Mastering a foreign language is extremely personal process. Open the student to new language structures?
Will he or she develop their grammatical knowledge or stop at “sufficient” level? Will they practice regularly and consistently to improve your skills?
So, write the first coherent proposal to a perfect essay on a literary theme, need to go through many steps.
Although the rating scale of speech competence is developed well enough, the best test of fluency in the language, of course, live communication with native speakers.