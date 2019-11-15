What excites a man under the sign of the zodiac
Of course, sex is pure art. In the sense that the limits are set only by those who intend to engage them, and they can be changed at any time by mutual agreement and desire. What a pleasure today, it will not necessarily be appropriate tomorrow — well, and well, it’s not boring and generally keeps in shape.
The stars say that sexual preferences of men to some extent depend on their zodiac sign — well, at least worth a try. And suddenly everything is really that way — temperament, meet for sex, certainly “stitched” in every person from birth, but character astrology over the millennia of its existence, to identify all well learned.
Aries
The main features of male-Aries — temper, extravagance and curiosity. This man is stubborn, so he’d never admit to wanting to try a new toy or an intricate position. Best of all unobtrusive to name him his wish of change or experimentation, leave in a conspicuous place a new device or at least an article about it and some time to wait. As soon as a man will come to the conclusion that the desire to him quite like that there will be no resistance at all and it’s time to have some fun, he takes over with a passion.
With the technical side of the Rams are usually all right, so you can be confident that nothing will go on top. Or it is appropriate to talk about depth? Trying to get him to do in the bedroom something — it’s not only useless, but stupid. Out of pure stubbornness this man will do anything to prove it to you, if not try to get away from the “battlefield” — at least for this evening. Just so as not to allow himself to be persuaded and seduced.
Taurus
Bulls is usually little interested in quick sex, although it can be quite good in their performance. Such pressure and stress, frankly, still look like in their performance a short distance. More often they like to keep things nice and solidly and with a lot of mandatory items of the program. Sex for Taurus begins at the time the call to write an invitation to a restaurant. If he had planned his evening, you can be sure, everything is thought out to the smallest detail. At what point will bring the champagne, which will be the rose petals, where at the right moment, will appear a silk blindfold and on whom it will look great.
Arguing with a Taurus, as a rule, pointless. If you are lucky and you have a highly intelligent instance, you can expect a really fantastic and long night of love, which will take into account all sensual moments. I want to take the initiative in their hands? Taureans are usually very tactile and sensitive to touch. Try to surprise him, prepare something truly beautiful — and don’t forget about the whipped cream.
Gemini
Then you need to be in good shape constantly. With Twins you never know what’s on his mind, as he wants to make love — and does he want instead, for example, gluing model airplanes all night long. He himself often does not know but his mood is sometimes reminiscent of the kooky weather vane. To have such a man of business is sometimes not too easy — but how exciting!
Gemini I love the theatricality and drama, appreciate intelligence and a sense of humor and sex is concerned in all senses, because the sex they also the passion for love, but so intricate. They are happy to pick up any games, quickly react to the changing dispositions and actively offer their own scenarios: the main thing is to not let them get bored.
Cancer
This is a very delicate men. To the extent that the Cancer can begin to caress and indulge in foreplay for hours on end, endlessly exciting and your partner, and yourself. Dream, right? To bring Cancer to this state fairly easily — you need to be playful, slightly inaccessible and tantalizing. To initiate — and slightly slow down the heat. This “tango “Doubt”. All that without talking falls into their bed, Cancers somehow not too interesting, but the ever elusive “prey” for them — a real tidbit.
This sentimental man most likely making love by the light of the moon, near the water or a nice, quiet and melodic music. If all these conditions are met, and the woman a romantic and somewhat mysterious — there is no doubt, the kind of sex many would envy. He will be gentle, sensual and long. Very long.
Leo
Who is the most beautiful? Lion. Who is the most strong, agile, sexy and loved? Again, he said. What does his “gun”! You told Leo about this? With pride, excitement, awe and adoration? Speak again soon and he will be affectionate kitten, purring with pleasure. This passionate, temperamental man she loves shows with disguises, so it is appropriate to stock up on a few of the costumes brighter, bolder and podravanje.
A Lion is usually very sensitive scalp — gentle massage always leads him in the right mood, and if also whisper in his ear at this time, words of delight, his torso and all around there is… Then there will be only a Pat on the back is another erogenous zone lions — and try to follow the song of his passion. It will be really good.
Virgin
These men just seem boring and dry — in fact, they just don’t know how to talk about their feelings and tend to show them. If man-Virgo truly loves you, he will do everything to make his beloved was near him. He read all the books he is interested in technical issues ironed bed linen in anticipation of the meeting — perhaps it will not be the most luxurious, striking and colorful, but spotlessly clean and very high quality.
This man can’t be assertive or straightforward — sensuality, tenderness, romance and all that. He does not show emotion yourself, but feel good when he give, he appreciates a good attitude, knows how to be faithful and show gratitude. Not the most temperamental man but he is very calm and warm, and it sometimes lacks.
Libra
Another sign, about which never it is impossible to say in advance how things will go. They can start kissing the woman, and then suddenly remember that they had in fact a ticket for a plane leaving in 40 minutes. No, he told you not to, you helped him pack his suitcase, or rather, thought he takes you along with him. In his version of the world this news only means that he only remembered, and that’s it. And you better not get distracted and to do what you just now did to him. He likes. He loves sex, loves to love, and he is an aesthete, so looking good is not hurt in any case: you’re dressed playfully or meaningfully naked.
Yes Weights can mean not only “no” or “maybe”, but also “let’s quickly run over the complementary bottle of wine”, and even “I love you too.” Trust the words of men would be too lightly, to ignore them would be too stupid. How to be here? Be patient, gentle, modest and slutty at the same time. Difficult? Not without. But I wonder how a roller coaster.
Scorpio
Everything sizzles, melts, explodes, convulsing with lust, and sparkles. Sex with this man is sure to be a memorable one. Scorpions don’t understand all these “well, let’s try” — they are grasping for any sex-venture with passion and zeal, displaying and diligence, and a desire to add, to catch up, overtake and repeat another five times.
The woman next to that man is perhaps to a certain extent envy — and wish fortitude and physical endurance. This marathon will be hot, hot, exciting and diverse. Should relax, let go of all their inhibitions and ideas about how to behave a good girl.
Sagittarius
These men are very provocative: sex with them easy, fast, fun and joyful. They love to talk during the process — should be ready for dirty talking. They probably have at the ready a couple of indelicate anecdotes, excellent and exciting pornorasskazy stashed under my pillow and found sex toys. Be sure he knows how all this good to use and will gladly demonstrate.
Special fantasies with Sagittarius is not even necessary — just enough to meet him at the door in an apron on the naked body or even in the costume of mother eve. He quickly else will come up and he will think. And organizes everything so that you will only have to follow his wonderful gusts and enjoy.
Capricorn
They love oral sex, though in both variants and to receive and to do. This man is practical and authoritative, he likes to dominate, so should immediately prepare for the role of slave. In fact, sometimes such dreams of any woman is to be soft and pliable in the hands of strong and skillful men.
It can offer the options of immobilization — it is best to think in advance whether you are ready for this kind of games or it is better to simply study the poses in which it will be on top? To seduce a Capricorn is not so easy- he is punctual, keeps faithful to its mate, if it is, and always guided by common sense, and not in heart. But if you find yourself in bed — he’ll try to be on top. And will not fail.
Aquarius
People who love pleasure in any form, be it food, beautiful music or good sex. They are very curious, ready to experiment and love to spend time in beautiful and interesting surroundings. Romance abandoned old hotel, a walk along the canals, dark backstage in the theater — in short, everything that will excite not only the body but also the mind and the eye.
Next to the Aquarius is good to feel a little actress or imagine that you both look ravishing, passionate and playful romance. With themselves in the lead roles. If we can achieve the desired mood and status, the sex with this man will be exciting, hot, varied and vibrant.
Fish
This man is able and willing to be affectionate. He loves plush toys, sturdy four-poster beds, cosy bathrobes and fuzzy pajamas. He’s a little conservative, but will make love to you thoroughly, gently, long and hard. Even if he is not ready for your too bold, in his opinion, the proposals he will try to do everything not to disappoint you. And to give you pleasure in any case.
Fish do not tolerate vulgarity and stress — with this man it is better to show willingness a beautiful seductive outfit, not too geeky and not in a public place. Soft light muted lamps, a drop of perfume on the wrists, delicate whisper something affectionate — and your man-Fish very quickly understand where both of you carries a stream. Resistance is not, can believe.