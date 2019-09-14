What famous products are useless in the cold, told the experts
In anticipation of the autumn slush and cold weather, the question arises: “How to protect yourself from colds?” Since the days of our grandmothers it was decided to treat the common cold raspberries, smell the garlic and onions, and drink tea with lemon. What products help to strengthen immunity, according to the researchers.
1. Raspberry in the cold. Do raspberry contains small amounts of analgesic to reduce the temperature. But in order to reach the normal temperature, a person would have to eat several pounds of this berry at once.
2. The onion and garlic. Despite the great content in these vegetables useful minerals, at the present time there is no evidence from the point of view of science, about the effectiveness of these products for colds.
3. Echinacea tincture. Some time ago, this drug is widely recommended to reinforce the protective properties of the organism. To date, however, no data of scientific researchers regarding the effectiveness of this drug. Besides, you should know that the herb Echinacea has a number of contraindications.
4. Vitamin “C”. Despite the relatively high merit of this vitamin for human health, in the fight against colds — he is powerless. So tea with lemon remains only a tasty drink.
5. Alcoholic cocktails. In addition to harm some recipes that contain alcohol, these drinks will bring. Besides, we should not forget that sick people often take medication that combined with alcohol can lead to tragic consequences.
Heal correctly. Remember that the flu goes untreated often leads to complications such as bronchitis, tracheitis, pneumonia.