What food relieves the symptoms of PMS, said the nutritionist
A nutritionist from Harvard University Judith J. Wurtman told what foods helps to relieve the symptoms of PMS. In their submissions, the expert relies on survey data.
Premenstrual syndrome is a set of physical, cognitive and emotional symptoms, the intensity of which varies from barely noticeable symptoms to quite uncomfortable, so it was hard to find one root cause and “treatment”, says Judith George. Wortman. Most often, women experience irritability, anger, depression, mood swings, confusion, fatigue, disturbed sleep, cravings for food. This includes bloating, breast tenderness and constipation. As shown by studies with the involvement of the fair sex, who had constant access to protein and carbohydrate food, the latter has a major impact on minimizing symptoms of PMS. It is assumed that the connection is with the increase of serotonin produced after consuming foods containing these substances, so to solve the problem, it is recommended to eat chocolate.
It is worth noting, in spite of this study, proponents of keto diets recommend that women avoid carbohydrates to relieve the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. This is due to the fluctuation of blood sugar levels and increased inflammation, increased levels of estrogen, the change in the level of magnesium. According to Judith George. Wurtman enough to try this type of food and recommended, to find the answer yourself.