What foods can be imported into the USA for personal consumption
Can I enter United States with your meal — cheese, fruit or meat in your suitcase? On the question of permitted and prohibited food products in your Luggage when entering the United States said Customs and border protection. This information applies to products sent by mail or imported to America for sale.
Restrictions on the import of food products are introduced to protect human health, the environment and to prevent transfer of diseases in plants and animals.
The categories of products allowed for import into the USA:
— Condiments — ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and prepared sauces which do not contain meat products.
— Olive oil and other vegetable oils.
— Bread, biscuits, crackers, cakes, granola bars, cereal and other baked and processed products.
— Candy and chocolate.
— Cheese. Solid cheese (hard or semi soft, do not contain meat); butter, ghee and fermented milk products (yogurt and sour cream). Cheeses feta, brie, Camembert, cheese in brine, mozzarella is also permitted. Liquid cheese (quark or ricotta) and cheese, reminiscent of the consistency of thick cream, you can’t import from those countries with epidemic stomatitis (foot and mouth disease). Cheese containing meat, is not allowed for import depending on the country of origin.
— Canned foods and vacuum-Packed products (except for products containing meat or chicken) for personal use only.
— Fish. Fish in quantities for personal consumption, as well as shrimp, abalone and other seafood may be imported in fresh, frozen, dried, smoked, canned or ready-made.
— Dried fruits — apricots, barberries, red currants, dates, figs, gooseberries, peaches, prunes, raisins, Mexican tomato.
— Liquid milk and dairy products for children can bring in a reasonable amount for consumption for several days.
— Drinks in powders, sealed in the original packaging with list of ingredients in English. However, the final decision on the permission of import specialists of the customs service.
— Juices : industrial (not domestic) conservation.
— Tea in the commercial packaging, ready for brewing, soaked or brewed in the microwave. Coca, barberry and a separate citrus leaves are prohibited for importation.
— Coffee — roasted or unroasted without the shell.
— Spices — allowed most dried spices, except the leaves and seeds of orange, lemon, lime and other citrus fruits, lemongrass, and many vegetable and fruit seeds.
— Honey — comb honey, Royal jelly, pollen or propolis if not imported to feed the bees.
— Pasta and noodles, not containing meat or eggs, packaged.
— Rice — white rice, basmati rice, brown rice, polished rice, polished rice, rice flour and other products without husk (shell). Note: From July 30, 2011 non-commercial quantities of rice from countries where beetle carpet beetles, are prohibited for importation into the United States. For undeclared rice penalties may apply.
— Flour — wheat, rice, oats and corn.
— Mushrooms — fresh and dried; the parts that grow above the ground, cleared of soil.
— Nuts — allowed all the nuts boiled, boiled, ground, dried in the oven, frayed, fried or steamed form. Other nuts are allowed without the shell, for example, almonds, betel nuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, nuts, cable car, palm trees, hazelnut (filbert), Java olives, Ginkgo nuts, macadamia, pecan, pili nut, pine nuts, pistachios and walnuts.
— Baking, candy, chocolate, and dry mixes containing dairy and egg ingredients (baking mixes, cocoa mixes, mixes for beverages, mixes for muffins, mixes for puddings, mixes for drinks with powdered milk, including with sugar, potato flakes and infant formula), with original labels and packaging, as a rule, allowed.
Fruits and vegetables:
Arriving in the United States can check the permission on the import of fruits and vegetables on APHIS FAVIR database by selecting the desired fruit or vegetable in the column Approved Name and country of origin in the Country/Region. You will be given one of these results:
- 0 items found. This means that the fruit or vegetable is not allowed to import into the United States.
- N of items found (after that comes the name of the product and the country). Click on “CIR”, you may have the following results:
- Subject to Inspection — the goods shall inspect at the place of arrival. Importation allowed upon inspection.
- Condition of entry treatment — this means that the fruit or vegetable you can not carry in the United States in passenger Luggage.
Allowed to import:
- Al — ground part
- Coconuts without husks
- Garlic — peeled cloves
- Ginger — clean roots
- Carob — pods
- Tamarind — the pods
- Chestnut water — only the bulbs or nuts.
Animal products:
Fresh (chilled or frozen), dry or cooked meat is generally prohibited for importation from most countries. Cured meats you can bring, except meat of lamb, sheep, goats, and so forth from Canada and other countries where there syndrome mad cow disease.
Products with raw eggs is prohibited from most regions. Eggs and egg products from regions where fixed exotic Newcastle disease and avian influenza, including boiled, without permission of the veterinary service to import is not permitted, even for personal consumption. Boiled eggs can be imported into the U.S. from Mexico.
Pork can be imported only in the industrial (not home) a tin, which wasn’t open. Pork and pork products cannot be imported from Mexico, except for small quantities of prepared meat for personal consumption.