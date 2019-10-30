What foods contain the “vitamin of beauty”
The split ends of hair, brittle nails, unhealthy complexion – all this may indicate the lack of Biotin, a water-soluble vitamin B7. It makes hair shiny, nails strong and your skin beautiful.
Biotin supports the restoration and buildup of proteins in cells: it participates in the formation of keratin protein, the main component of hair and nails, promotes regeneration and renewal of the tissues of the body. In addition, like all b vitamins, Biotin controls important metabolic functions in the body, helping it to obtain energy from food.
Biotin helps maintain a beautiful complexion, creating a variety of enzymes involved in the conversion of long-chain fatty acids, including linoleic acid. Linoleic acid is a nutrient that regulates water balance of the skin. At its lack the skin becomes very vulnerable to the effects of adverse environmental factors and diseases.
Additionally, the Biotin indirectly regulates the concentration of glucose in the body and thus balances the blood sugar level. Effect of Biotin on our blood, supporting the processes that ensure its clotting.
How much we need Biotin? According to the German nutrition society (DGE), adults and adolescents aged 15 years and older should be eaten every day from 30 to 60 micrograms of water soluble vitamin B7, to satisfy their need for Biotin.
How to get Biotin? The vitamin is found in legumes (peas), egg yolks, nuts, oatmeal, wheat. A rich source of Biotin are the mushrooms: 200 grams of mushrooms contains 32 micrograms of Biotin. But even more Biotin in organ meats, for example, in 100 grams of beef liver contains 58 micrograms of Biotin.
The consequences of Biotin deficiency? The lack of “beauty vitamin” can occur because of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, alcohol dependence, Smoking. The consequences of such a defect can be:
The level of Biotin can be determined by a physician in the serum and urine. In case of deficiency, he will prescribe additional admission