What foods increase resistance to stress and immunity
Nutritionist Antonina Starodubova advised to consume foods that increase the body’s resistance to stress and diseases.
According to nutritionist, to increase the body’s resistance to stress effectively help the consumption of fresh green peas. Polka dot has a high content of vitamins of group b, which it combines with magnesium – a complex of substances improves the condition of the human nervous system, making it less irritable, helps to normalize sleep.
In addition, people who eat green peas, improve immune protection of the organism, said the nutritionist. In particular, due to the substances pea is the strengthening of muscle tissue, increases resistance to diseases.
The nutritionist also added that to strengthen the immune system helps the use of fresh herbs, salad plants, parsley, chives, celery and so on. The specialist noted that the green provides a fantastic variety of are valuable for human health nutrients. By way of example, the expert called parsley, which contains vitamin C four times the amount in lemon, and in addition it also has beta-carotene, vitamins A, E, folate, b vitamins, many minerals and inulin -a polysaccharide that reduces the risk of several diseases, including cancer.
The nutritionist spoke about one particularly useful property of the greens.
“The inclusion of fresh herbs in dishes allows to reduce the consumption of salt in daily diet and reduce the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases,” — said Antonina Starodubova.