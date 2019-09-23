What foods should not be consumed with medications
The co-administration of aspirin and raspberry leads to bleeding.
Certain foods should not be included in the diet of the patient taking certain medications. On this portal News.ru said a member of the Russian scientific medical society of internists, clinical pharmacologist of the Federal center cerebrovascular disease and stroke Ministry of health Andrei Kondrakhin.
The specialist advised at the time of taking the drugs for colds and fever (aspirin, ibuprofen) to abandon the raspberry, because it contains natural salicylic acid. This combination, noted clinical pharmacologist, often leads to internal bleeding.
Serious injury can cause a grapefruit juice, if consumed in combination with drugs. It causes inhibition of the enzyme responsible for the breakdown of drug in the body. This leads to the fact that certain substances in the body begin to accumulate and become toxic. The most dangerous to take grapefruit juice with statins — drugs that lower cholesterol. Cases where this combination has led to a lethal outcome, noted clinical pharmacologist.
Together with the tablets should not eat milk. This drink reduces the effectiveness of drugs. It is especially important to remember about the incompatibility of milk and antibiotics.
Fizzy drinks also have a negative effect on the absorption of antibiotics and reduce their efficacy. This, according to him, relates to preparations for oral administration.
Clinical pharmacologist also noted the inadmissibility of the medication with mineral water. This is due to the fact that it contains salts of calcium, magnesium, sodium and chlorine.
According to clinical pharmacologist, the danger can also be a medication in conjunction with tincture of Hypericum. This herb has the ability to increase the breakdown of drugs — they will be slower to leave the body and accumulate. In the end, a person can get a toxic dose of drugs.
In addition, Kondrakhin recommended not to eat spinach, broccoli and lettuce when taking coumadin drug to thin the blood. This “door” leads to the formation of blood clots. During treatment should give up the cranberry juice, as it contains natural salicylic acid. Combined with warfarin it can lead to bleeding with a fatal outcome.
Caution should be taken and to receive drugs that lower blood pressure. The specialist noted that in combination with viburnum, Aronia, strawberries and beets, they can give an exaggerated effect.
Also the doctor told me that the cheese may have a negative impact when taking psychotropic drugs. Is a “neighborhood” can lead to hypertensive crises, seizures and high blood pressure.