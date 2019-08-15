What fruits can patients suffering from gastritis?
In diseases of the gastrointestinal tract plays an important role nutrition patients know that the list of prohibited foods and cooking methods is quite wide.
In gastritis some foods can provoke an aggravation. In particular, and fruit. We learned about which fruits are considered safe for patients with gastritis, but in any case, you need to follow the recommendations of the doctor – he will recommend a special diet suitable for your condition. It is especially important to adhere to strict restrictions in the period of exacerbation.
Bananas are believed, do not cause irritation mucous. They almost no acids, so it is one of the safest fruits. But there are limitations – you need to eat ripe bananas and only one a day. Bananas contain a lot of fiber, rich in magnesium, potassium and vitamins.
Another pretty safe fruit – pear. In pears, like bananas, almost no acid, so they do not irritate. But pears contain plenty of fiber, so they are recommended to eat approximately 30-60 minutes after a meal. You can eat apples sour varieties, but of them it is recommended to make a puree.
Patients are recommended avocado. These delicate and very useful fruits help to improve digestion and metabolism. In the day you can eat one avocado.
It is recommended to completely eliminate all acidic fruits as they irritate and can provoke inflammation.