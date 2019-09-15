What happened to the unusual friendship of the Amur tiger and the goat Timur
For 4 years the whole world is watching the unusual friendship of tiger and goat. They met in 2015, then the staff of the Safari Park brought a goat in a cage to a tiger, but to everyone’s surprise Cupid did not touch the animal.
So began the friendship of the tiger and the goat. They lived together in a cage, played, ate, slept. The public was so captivated by the friendship that the Park staff started a “blog” for friends and posted their videos on YouTube.
However, not everyone was in awe of such a friendship, and the Park came a huge number of letters asking to relocate the animals.
And on the topic of the day in 2016, the Amur tiger was bitten and pushed Timur on a small hill, the animal was given timely help, but the friendship came to an end. They were put in different cells.
Who knows what happened between the friends, that day, maybe they had a fight or was not in the mood.