What happens if a strong earthquake strike the Los Angeles and San Francisco
Southern California is recovering from the earthquakes which were felt in Los Angeles, but the epicenter was far away from this metropolis. Residents of big cities in this seismically active region thinking again about what will happen if they will be at the epicenter of the earthquake.
“These earthquakes are a reminder that were all on alert, said Gregory Deierlein, Professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University. — With all the risks that we face every year, flooding some areas or the tragic forest fires that have occurred recently – the risk of earthquakes is always there”.
The online edition of Time to find out what would happen if a strong earthquake will strike a major city in California.
How likely is an earthquake of 7 points in San Francisco or Los Angeles?
According to the U.S. Geological survey (USGS), the Hayward fault, which stretches for 45 miles (72,42 km) along the East Bay in San Francisco, is the most populous in the United States, with a population of about 2.4 million people.
One of the most devastating earthquakes in California history occurred on the Hayward fault in 1868. Then the magnitude was 6.8 points, killed 30 people and caused significant property damage.
The USGS predicts that a devastating earthquake could happen at any time. But stressed that in the next three decades, the probability of occurrence of an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 or higher is 33%. In 1868 the population of the region amounted to only about 114 thousand people, whereas now in the Bay area is home to more than 7 million people.
The fault line San Andreas fault runs from San Francisco to Los Angeles and San Diego. According to the USGS, some areas of the fault show increased seismic activity that indicates possible imminent earthquake, but to predict the exact time of occurrence of earthquake is impossible.
In 1994, about a Los Angeles earthquake by force 6,7 points, which killed 57 people and caused significant damage to urban infrastructure.
Will the infrastructure of San Francisco and Los Angeles to withstand a strong earthquake?
In 2018, the company Out Smart Disaster developed the HayWired scenario, which predicted a possible loss in the case that a strong earthquake will happen in San Francisco. According to estimates HayWired earthquake with magnitude of 7.1 will result in 800 dead and thousands wounded 18. Also according to the HayWired scenario, in case of an earthquake in the area of the city will start at about 450 large fires and total economic losses will amount to 83 billion dollars.
HayWired has been designed in order that to encourage the authorities and the population to begin preparing for possible earthquakes. The script created in partnership between scientists, physicists, engineers, biogeochemical and sociologists who have used various methodologies, including computer simulations, to measure the expected effect of earthquakes with magnitude 7.0.
Although in the scenario projected significant damage in San Francisco, Jennifer Strauss, external relations officer at the seismological laboratory in Berkeley and a member of the team HayWired, said that if such an earthquake occurred earlier, the consequences would be much worse than predicted.
“California’s well-developed construction industry,’ said Strauss. — Buildings that have been built recently, have a lot of protection measures in case of earthquakes”.
According to Strauss and Deierlein, after the earthquake of 1994 in Los Angeles building codes have changed significantly, so that the structure could withstand a large magnitude earthquake.
Earthquake in Loma Prieta in 1989, which killed 63 people, led to similar changes in Northern California. Here was also taken to update old buildings.
Strauss and Deierlein claim that the new building is unlikely to fall, but Gregory Deierlein said that it was unclear what physical harm may be caused to the buildings and how many of them will become uninhabitable due to secondary damage.
“From the point of view of security they are in good shape, but because of the secondary damage that may lead to outages of buildings, it is difficult to predict anything,” says Deierlein.
Old buildings, made of concrete or constructed of masonry materials (brick, concrete, cinder block, etc.) that are not fortified are another problem.
“In San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland and other cities the authorities know about these old buildings. It’s kind of a dilemma on how to reduce the risk. Because upgrade buildings rather costly process, and such structures quite a lot. But in the earthquake it will be the first building in which falls occur,” he said Deierlein.
Strauss added that the damage to roads and interruptions in the supply of electricity can cut people off from vital resources.
What should the people of California?
Jennifer Strauss argues that awareness of potential risks is the best way to overcome them. She recommends to have reserves of water, food, flashlights and batteries in case of unforeseen circumstances and develop a plan how to act in case of earthquake.
“You’ll be better equipped to survive, she says. — Do not be afraid, but be ready.”
