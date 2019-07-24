What happens if there is often a dark chocolate, the experts found out
It is considered that dark chocolate is extremely healthy product that can be eaten without restriction. This, according to doctors, not so — there are rules, beyond which it is better not to go.
If you don’t want to harm your health, you should not eat more than fifty grams of dark chocolate per day. This, if anything, half of the usual chocolate bars.
“This rate can be slightly increased if you are doing intense exercise or hard work physically”, says Alexei buyeverov, doctor of medical Sciences and Professor of the Department of outpatient therapy sechenovskiy University.
What if eating dark chocolate every day? (Of course in reasonable limits) Experts say that the nutrients (e.g. antioxidants), which are rich in chocolate, improve some indicators of physical and mental health, and also help the body quickly recover after intensive exercise.
But remember that chocolate, even the darkest kinds — is in any case very high-calorie product, use that with caution. Especially those people who are prone to weight gain.