What happens if you do not change your toothbrush every three months?
Have you ever thought about how often to change your toothbrush? But scientists from the University of Manchester interested in this issue and conducted a number of studies that have given the answer to this question.
It turns out that toothbrush after two or three months of use, not only loses its stiffness and shape, it accumulates in its fibers a huge amount of bacteria and germs. And they, in turn, cause inflammatory processes in the oral cavity: inflamed gums, appears caries, stomatitis and other infections of the oral cavity.
Toothbrush that has lost its shape after a few months of use can no longer efficiently clean our teeth from food and plaque that is immediately manifested by the formation of cavities in the teeth, and ultimately tooth loss.
Not a pleasant information having a joint bathroom with toilet. During unloading in the toilet, the spray can scatter and settle on the towel hanging nearby, and by standing on the sink toothbrushes. Besides toothbrushes feel great viruses and mold. So when you brushed your teeth give the brush to dry, and only then, put it in a container.
Old bristles on toothbrushes can injure the gums, creating this good a breeding ground for germs. Described cases the development of cardiac pathologies caused by misuse of the toothbrush.
1. As soon as you notice that the bristles began to change its shape immediately to part with her.
2. For adults you need to choose a toothbrush of medium hardness. Brush soft and hard appoint a doctor.
3. A rule of brushing twice a day the law.
4. When sharing the bathroom, try to choose a place for toothbrushes, so they did not get the spray from the toilet.
5. Bought a new toothbrush should be washed with warm, soapy water. Disinfection should be done — not necessary.