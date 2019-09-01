What happens if you eat some cereal
Breakfast cereal is the most popular dish for children and adults. Athletes generally considered the most important cereal product, which provides a set of necessary elements for the body and strength for intense training process. Many diets include grits in the list of allowed foods, and some mono, and does offer to eat one kind of cereals within one to two weeks or even for months.
Well-known nutritionist of Russia, author of numerous books and articles on the weight loss and own weight loss methods, Aleksey Kovalkov, believes that to eat cereals can and should be, the main diverse and a little. Porridge helps to normalize the metabolism, regulate the gastrointestinal tract and help in General to the proper functioning of the body. However, if you exclude all other sources of necessary substances, we risk a month to get a deficiency of vitamins and minerals, fats, essential for a balanced diet.
A surplus of carbohydrates contained in cereals, can cause disorders in the Central nervous system, cause diseases associated with the gall bladder, in particular, contribute to the formation of stones in it. Especially all these unpleasant consequences can threaten the body, if people violate drinking regime, that is clearly consumes less water than recommended by nutritionists. Will have to take and vitamins — such as B12 And D. of Course, a catastrophic deficiency in a month people consuming cereal, you will not get but better not to risk it, especially since each organism has its own peculiarities and it is impossible to tell in advance what will be the reaction
Much worse situation we when eat some cereal will lose out on vitamin C. In the body, it is not synthesized, so get it people only of the products. Porridge can not provide a sufficient level of this vitamin. As a result of disrupted the work of many organs, right down to the tooth loss. During the opening of new lands to Maritime expeditions, when the voyage lasted for months, the sailors had to eat mostly cereals. As a result, people lost teeth, the scurvy — a deadly disease that is caused just by lack of vitamin C.
In the Chinese province in the last century the family was eating too exclusively of cereals, and polished and cleaned from the husk. As a result, people have lost vision, on skin sores, amazed at the nervous system. The reason is the lack of vitamin B1, which is contained in grain husks.
Geoffrey Widdison chemist from Texas, studied composition of different cereals and collected data on the health status of people, keen on mono-diet and eating cereal during the month. Jeffrey concluded that with a diet the body is starved of vital nutrients.?In particular, he drew attention to the lack of iodine that causes thyroid disease.
A licensed nutritionist from the University of Oxford Jennifer Christmann said that a mass production of cereals enriched with vitamins and minerals, but it is impossible to get everything you need for human body without well balanced diet. It is not recommends to eat some cereal: “It’s not very good for health. In our diet there is a place the grain, but it should be only one serving per day.”
A study conducted by experts from Oxford University with the participation of thousands of volunteers and published by the British Foundation of nutrition, showed that about 70% of those who ate during the week, only cereal and only one cereal, lost weight faster than those who ate in the same period different types of cereals. However, in the next three weeks, participants in both control groups returned the typed weight and the analysis showed a deficiency of vitamins and minerals in each test. However, indicators varied depending on their age, weight and individual health.
Nutritionist Lynne Garton in an interview with Daily Express said that cereals should be included in the diet of every person because they contain significant amounts of fiber, iron, folate, and zinc low fat, but long-term consumption of cereals alone causes a threat to human health consequences. These include nervous disorder, diarrhea, anemia, failure of the cardiovascular system and gallbladder, the deterioration of the renal system due to the large intake of vegetable protein, exacerbation of diseases of the urinary system.
There are other barriers that prevent choice of cereals as the only product in the long term. According to Lynn Garton, humans have built-in mechanisms for avoiding such situations is the phenomenon of so-called sense of satiety — that is, more than one type of food you eat, the less you digest.
Of course, the use of cereals cannot be denied, but it is not surprising that cereal for Breakfast, lunch and dinner can cause an aversion to such foods or even depression. In fact, like any other product, even if it is tasty and healthy. No wonder the legendary Vereschagin from a film “White sun of the desert” after a few weeks in disgust, ate the caviar and asked his wife to give him a simple black bread.