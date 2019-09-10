What happens in the brain when we are angry in the dream
A new study by Swedish scientists showed that the characteristic brain activity can show, did a man in a dream anger. In particular, the asymmetry in frontal lobe activity of the brain during sleep may indicate that a person is angry, it is reported in the publication JNeurosci: The Journal of Neuroscience.
The study’s author, a teacher of cognitive neuroscience at the University of skövde in Sweden Pilleriin Sikka, and her team studied the activity pattern of the brain called the frontal alpha asymmetry that characterizes the feeling of anger during wakefulness.
According to experts, the alpha brain waves oscillate between 8 and 12 Hz are also observed during relaxation. The more alpha activity in the brain, the less she’s busy. Awake inconsistency of alpha activity between the frontal lobes of the brain indicates that a person is experiencing or trying to control the anger.
To find out whether the same asymmetry that determines the anger when a person does not sleep, as well as the feeling of anger during sleep, Sikka and her team asked 17 volunteers to spend two nights with an interval of a week in the sleep lab. The participants slept in a cap with electrodes that measures electrical activity on the surface of the brain.
After basic measurements of awake brain waves of the participants, the researchers forced them to sleep. They watched brain activity on the readings of electroencephalography (EEG) while subjects were not immersed in sleep with rapid eye movement (REM) phase of sleep during which most dreams. After five minutes of REM sleep, they woke up participants and asked them to share what they dream and how they felt in these dreams. This process of sleep-wakefulness was repeated throughout the night.
Despite repeated awakening, volunteers reported a mixture of pleasant and unpleasant dreams. The researchers found that 88% of dreams are associated with feelings of interest. 41% of dreams were associated with feelings of anger. Brain activity in the latter case pointed to the same thing.
According to the authors, people with higher alpha activity in the right frontal lobe compared to the left frontal lobes to feel more anger.
In the future, the researchers plan to see if you could use brain stimulation to changes in frontal alpha asymmetry people during sleep, and also check to see if it changes their emotions during sleep.