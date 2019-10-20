“What have you done to me?” Nastya Kamensky told about the Sensual in the bedroom (video)
Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK) told how he taught my husband Potap get up early and go to the gym.
My secret Nastya shared in the new edition of “the high life”.
However, it turned out, is no secret. Just interested in Nastya Potap his example. The singer is borne before, and already five in the morning on the lower legs.
“We recently went into the bedroom at eight in the evening and Alex said, “What have you done to me? I was a normal guy, and now for me it is normal in eight to enter the bedroom and go to sleep”, — said Anastasia.
She also shared recipes for a healthy diet. According to Potap, Nastya is an excellent cook.
Earlier, the captain said that even started drinking decaf. He is grateful to the girl, which changed his habits and learn to take care of the health.
