What if the hurricane caught you in the car
September 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Along the East coast of the US raging hurricane Dorian. It is projected that the center of the hurricane will move North in dangerous proximity to the coast from Florida to North Carolina.
If for some reason you have not had time to evacuate, and the hurricane caught you in the car, edition of NBC gathered a few tips on how to act in order to stay alive.
During hurricane season in affected States occur four types of natural phenomena, which can be dangerous for people on the road in the car:
- downpours, floods, storm surges;
- lightning;
- deg;
- tornado.
In case of heavy rains, floods and storm waves should follow a few rules:
- Take the road in his car just in case of emergency;
- If the rain becomes too strong, Park your car on the roadside or at a gas station and wait out the bad weather;
- Never attempt to drive through a flooded street even 60 cm of water can carry a car or cause you will find yourself trapped, unable to leave. Moreover, it is very difficult to estimate the actual depth of the water, so not worth the risk.
Lightning
- To be during lightning strikes in the car — safer than on the street, but it is not the safest place.
- If the storm is very strong, Park the car on the roadside, completely turn it off and sit quietly, hands folded on his knees, trying not to touch things that conduct electricity.
- Don’t hide from the storm under an overpass is dangerous for other drivers.
Grad
- Hail can fall at speeds up to 160 km per hour, damaging the roads, causing the pollution and breaking the glass of the car.
- Park your car and take cover from the hail in the building.
- If there are no buildings, find a car wash, gas station or any canopy, hide the car under him and stay in the car.
Tornado
- Do not attempt to flee or outrun a tornado, move to the side or in the opposite direction from him.
- Don’t try to hide under the overpass is dangerous for other drivers.
- If the tornado got too close, leave the car and take cover in the building, in either the moat or ditch.