“What if the jewelry is someone’s grandmother”: a seven year old boy found the hoard and handed it to the police
A boy of seven Campbell Booth walked with his father Graham and their dog on the banks of the river Calder in the British County of Lancashire, when he suddenly noticed in the water a certain subject. Deciding that this may be a chocolate medal, the child got find. However, the medal was real. Dad and son made a more thorough search and found the pieces 16 of the wristwatch, and gold and silver chains and other jewelry.
“I have no idea how much they cost, but they were very heavy, and it makes me think that these items should be very valuable”, — the story the father.
Campbell and Graham took the treasure to the police. “Hand them to the police — it was the first thought that came to Campbell in the head. He told me that it could belong to someone’s grandma. And wanted to be sure that the owners get their stuff back”, — quotes the words of Mr. booth’s edition of the Mirror. Graham added that extremely happy and proud of your child.
The police have also praised the boy’s honesty. And promised to do everything possible to track down the owners.
At the moment the state sets, is not whether decorating with earlier perfect crimes.
