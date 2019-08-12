What illness of the owner indicates the cat when falls on him
The doctor told me about what kind of health benefits are cats living in our house.
Cats often lie on the affected area, warm heat, hum, and suddenly the pain begins to recede. Sometimes the animal for several hours does not depart from the patient master.
– According to statistics, people who have cats, go to the doctor five times less often than the others. Cats also help get rid of depression, – says the doctor-the therapist Irina Sergeeva.
In medical practice, even known cases where cats have saved people from heart attack and hypertensive crisis.
The cat may even warn of impending danger. If it often falls on the head of the owner, so he is prone to headaches. If the left scapula or shoulder– there may be problems with the heart.
Found that stroking a cat helps his digestion. Contact with the nubbin helps to treat urinary tract and gastrointestinal tract.
Mewing Pets save their owners from depression and also help with insomnia.
Cats improve immunity to their owners with the help of purr. It acts on the human body like the ultrasound treatment.
Scientists have found that people whose houses live cats live longer, on average, 10 years. The fact that the cat people better blood pressureand normal cholesterol.
Cats can replace acupuncture. When they purr and produce claws that irritate the reflex zones. And people go for such effects to acupuncture.