What illnesses often “haunting” born in winter
Researchers from Cardiff University believe that people born in winter or autumn, are more prone to mental illness. This is due to the high content of stress hormone in women in the cold season years.
This issue they look at for a long time and have been able to make several important conclusions. First, they came to the conclusion that at high levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) in pregnant women, there is a high probability of mental illness and the child.
The increase in cortisol during pregnancy is normal, believe the researchers. But if the birth takes place in winter or autumn, hormone levels above normal 20% that has a chance to affect the mental health of the child.
In order to draw accurate conclusions on this issue, the researchers conducted a large-scale study in which took part more than 300 young mothers. In order to examine the state of their health, the researchers took saliva samples from volunteers. The fence was carried out, both before and after childbirth, in order to further investigate possible changes in the body. This experience showed that, indeed, in the cold years, the level of cortisol is much higher.