What images were chosen by the children of Beckham on Halloween
November 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Victoria and David Beckham have shown some images chose their children on Halloween.
On the pages in Instagram star parents posted a series of pictures with their children in Halloween images, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
So, the daughter of the Beckham Harper chose the image of a popular singer Billy Iles, 20-year-old Brooklyn turned into a prison inmate, a 17-year-old Romeo was depicted in a green suit with white shorts.
The photo also appeared the father of the family — David Beckham, who posed in a black sports suit with Halloween makeup.
In turn, the very Victoria Beckham was absent from the photo, and not showing your Halloween look.