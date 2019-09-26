What is a widow’s hump and how to get rid of it
Withers or “widow’s hump” is a hormonal dependent deposition of adipose tissue in the cervical area.
Now this problem has become much “younger”, and shoulders are getting a lot of not only women of the so-called middle-aged. Many young people have a neck hump by reason of a permanent stay at the computer and sedentary work.
The causes of the withers somewhat. It’s overweight, age-related hormonal changes, lack of work the muscles of the shoulder area and back, low back pain, the habit to sit and walk hunched over, injuries and so on.
Withers – not just a cosmetic defect. The fat “cushion” is able to partially block the blood flow to the brain. Because of this, there are headaches, jumps in blood pressure and other troubles.
To get rid of this problem, it is better to go to the doctor. The specialist will define, from-for what it appeared the withers and not whether she’s any more trouble.
However General tips are available. They are very simple, but time tested and effective. First, you need to get rid of excess weight, that is to review your diet and add exercise. The most important thing. Secondly, you need to perform certain exercises, but not those that require you to drastically tilt the head back and forth, it is generally harmful.
Exercise should be aimed at strengthening the cervical area of the back, they involve the shoulders, arms and core muscles. Very good professional massage (10-15 sessions). It is important to monitor the posture when walking and that in what position you sit. It is the attitude of “I stared at the phone,” when the back is rounded, the neck muscles tense, and the neck leans forward, very conducive to the emergence of the withers.