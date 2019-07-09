What is dangerous excess weight and inactivity
With the extra weight and immobility is more common low levels of vitamin D in humans. The available data link the lack of vitamin risk of premature death.
A new study conducted by researchers from Trinity College in Dublin, suggests what factors may be associated with lower levels of vitamin D in the human body. Experts came to the conclusion that the lack of this vitamin tend to very elderly (over 80 years) and those who lead a sedentary lifestyle and suffers from the additional weight. The conclusion of researchers based on observations of more than 6 thousand of the British middle and retirement age.
Science has data, allowing to assume that a lack of vitamin D can lead to very dramatic consequences for humans. In particular, the lack of this vitamin can have a serious impact on the risks of premature death. According to an article published in The American journal of Public Health, analysis of 32 studies showed that people who have the vitamin in the blood is less than 9 nanograms/milliliter, are exposed to twice the risk of early death compared with people whose levels of vitamin exceed 50 nanograms/milliliter.
In addition, a number of studies in recent years indicate a correlation between vitamin D deficiencies and the development of depression, schizophrenia, diabetes and infertility.