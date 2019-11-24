What is flying presidents: 10 aircraft of world leaders
It is no secret that world leaders travel in style. Despite the fact that flying fortress of the Russian President for 500 million dollars or 1.5 billion fleet of the Royal family of Qatar look luxurious, they are primarily designed to protect the heads of state during their travel.
Although the video and photos of the presidential aircraft is a rather rare stroke of luck, something about airplanes of world leaders is still known, tells Business Insider.
1. United States
When the President of the United States Donald trump travels, he flies on a modified Boeing 747-200B. Actually two of them, but the President is called Air Force One. Blue-and-white two-storey aircraft were in flight for 25 years. Air Force One is armed for protection from electromagnetic pulses and with a secure line of communication. It even has a fully stocked medical kit that can perform the functions of operating. On Board can accommodate 100 people. The cost of the aircraft is estimated at $ 1 billion.
2. Russia
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin with a large fleet — a total of 132 aircraft. His primary transportation? Il-96-300 Russian-made. Outside the aircraft is painted with a special coating that makes it harder to detect it on radar. The aircraft has radar jammers and protection from air attacks. Inside there are tapestries, gold, office, bedroom and full gym for the President. The cost of the plane is $500,000.
3. China
Unlike the leaders of the United States and Russia, Chinese leader XI Jinping are no assigned aircraft. He flies in one of two Boeing 747 operated by Air China. Each of them costs about $ 250 million. When they’re not moving, the si planes are used for normal commercial passenger flights, so inside they are ordinary. But when one of them needed the President, the planes check for additional safety, equip the bedroom and office.
4. South Korea
For their foreign journeys, South Korean President moon Gain Boeing 747-400 leased from Korean Air. The exact rental fee is unknown, but the average Boeing 747 costs about $ 240 million. A 10-year lease expires in 2020, as reported, the President is looking for a personal Board. At the moment he has a white 747 with red and white accents on the case. The aircraft is equipped for protection against missiles and radar jammers.
5. Qatar
The Emir of Qatar owns the most expensive fleet in the world, the cost of which is $ 1.5 billion. He has two Boeing 747-8 BBJ. Whenever the Emir is traveling, he uses more than one aircraft to transport all of its cargo and the environment. 1000 people accompany him on any flight, and the cargo includes food and even limousines, which he will use for the purpose. Members of the Royal family also use his fleet.
6. Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel flies in one of the two Airbus A340-300, known as the Konrad Adenauer and Theodor Heuss. To transport Merkel was A340 passenger aircraft from Lufthansa. They are able to hold about 143 passengers and is equipped with bedrooms, showers, offices, and soundproof meeting rooms. Each of the A340 costs about $ 300 million.
7. UK
The Prime Minister flies the Airbus A330, which is worth $ 250 million. This is largely a passenger plane, but the added capabilities of aerial refueling, and completely redone interior. In the front of the plane there is a room with a curtain separating it from the rest of the cabin. The plane has 58 seats in business class and 100 economy class for journalists. He holds the record among the aircraft of world leaders according to ability companies.
The Royal family can boast of its own fleet worth $ 100 million with 10 planes and 3 helicopters.
8. Iran
President Hassan Rouhani is traveling abroad for Airbus А430, which once belonged to Air Canada and Turkish Airways. His plane is the only one operated by the Iranian Airways airline Dena. The price is unknown.
9. Turkey
The Turkish fleet has a large number of commercial aircraft converted for VIP transport, including the Airbus A330-220 Airbus A340-500 private jet Boeing 747-8. The last was a gift to the President of Turkey from the government of Qatar. Initially it could seat 400 people, but has been redesigned. Now he can carry 76 passengers in first-class apartments, saloons and meeting halls. On Board there is even a hospital. The plane costs a whopping $ 500 million.
10. Brazil
President Air Bolsonaro uses Airbus A319 aircraft for international flights and VIP Embraer aircraft for short flights. The Brazilian air force called it the VC-1A, but it is officially named after the famous Aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont. In front of the aircraft has a presidential Suite with meeting room, a study and a bedroom.