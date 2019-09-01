What is globish, and why you may say it without knowing it
What is Globex, how it originated and can completely replace English in the world? On this and many other Mar Kosovska said in his blog for the BBC.
Hereinafter in the first person.
You had to catch myself thinking that English is much easier to communicate not with native speakers? What about Yoko from Tokyo to explain easier, than with Richard from London? What is Uwe from Sweden says clearer and more accessible than the Emma from the United States?
Why? Why native speakers we — those for whom language is not native; clearly not as good as those who are on the same level?
Actually, the answer lies in the question: we studied the language of more or less the same sources — textbooks, podcasts, audio books and programs, we more or less taught to distinguish between simple and perfect times, even the first hundred of the studied words was about the same. But if very briefly, that we, rather, speak Globish, not English.
What is globish? Globish is a simplified version of English, the so-called lingua franca of the modern world.
The term “globish” appeared in the early 1990-ies. Offered it to Jean-Paul Nerge — oddly enough, not a linguist, and businessman, who noted that business communication in English is reduced to the manipulation of up to three thousand words and four hours.
In fact, the history of globes you can start from lightning anglification India Thomas Maklaem. British historian, arrived in Calcutta (India) on governmental Affairs, immediately realized that the traditional English learning doesn’t work when you need in a very short time to teach the language a very large number of people.
He developed the educational program “minimal English”, which was to learn to record time courses, which issued the appropriate certification, continued three, six and nine months — initial, satisfactory and average levels of language knowledge. After six years, English has become in Calcutta the dominant language of communication.
Globish is not a pidgin slang and not not not Esperanto and volapük. It is rather emasculated version of the language, organic patois (local dialect), is a tool for understanding, not creating new images or cultural strata.
Its goal is solely utilitarian. As noted by the Forbes editor Frederick Alan, “globish is the reaction of body language to the blurring of boundaries in the modern world. Language responds to a basic need of people — to explain”.
If we draw a parallel from the abstract to the material, it’s like bread and water, which quench hunger and thirst but does not satisfy the foodie who would like to enjoy a meal of delicious dishes.
For learning the basics of globes, according to Jean-Paul Nerge, need maximum a week time. Here anyone who’s tried to learn a foreign language, can round eyes from surprise: we all know that for a week you can somehow learn ten verbs and a few nouns that are not very skilled will be combined into sentences, defies the times and the ways.
Actually, for a start this is enough: the field studies show that buy-sell food or goods and services of first necessity it is possible, but that will not be able to explain verbally, it is always possible to Express gestures and facial expressions.
The strategy of broadcasters who use globes finally apply and those who have functional English with a vocabulary of over three thousand words.
Have you ever once, in the middle of the conversation, forget the right word? Or not to know? I have more than once. The first such experience I have had in eight years, and I remember it like today: I don’t have enough words siblings (brothers or sisters) and I, without hesitation, applied the descriptive method, replacing the more simple and well known to me — brothers and sisters (brothers and sisters). That’s just a Prime example of how the principle of globes: all that you can simplify — simplify it.
Of course, the poetry of Robert burns to read and recite with a minimum vocabulary of globes will fail, but its purpose is not that. Robert Mccray, author of the international bestseller “Globish: how English became the language of the world”, notes that globish is a economic phenomenon, it is the language of slogans and advertising, and not the poetry of Kipling and Orwell novels.
Here a natural question arises: can globes to displace English? Unlikely, because there are always those who want to read the novels of Orwell and recite the poetry of Rudyard Kipling in the original.