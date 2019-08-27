What is open and closed on labour Day in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The last long weekend of summer is a celebration in honor of labor Day. Here’s your guide to what’s open and what’s closed September 2:

General:

Closed:

– Banks

Government offices

Library

– Post office

Open:

– TTC will operate on a weekend time schedule

Food:

Closed:

– It is best to call the restaurant you want to go, as many have already announced that Monday for a day off

– Most of the major grocery chains will be closed on labor Day. However, there is a confirmed list of what will work (below)

Open:

– Fresh & Wild (2294 Bloor Street West) from 9 am to 7 PM

– Fresh & Wild (69 Spadina Avenue) from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) – 24 hours

Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) from 7 am to 12 midnight

Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) – from 8 am to 11 PM

Galleria Supermarket (351 Bloor Street West) from 7 am to 12 midnight

– Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) – from 8 am to 8 PM

– Pusateri”s (57 Yorkville Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Pusateri”s (2901 Bayview Avenue), from 9 am to 6 PM

– Pusateri”s (1539 Avenue Road) from 8 am to 7 PM

– Rabba (various locations) – 24 hours

– Saks Food Hall (176 Yonge Street) from 11 am to 7 PM

– The Food Depot (115 Dupont Street) – 24 hours

– The Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) from 6 am to 12 midnight

– The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) from 7 am to 12 midnight

– The Kitchen Table (595 Bay Street) from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight

– The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) from 6 am to 2 am

– Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road) from 10 am to 6 PM

– Popbox MicroMrkt (725 Dovercourt Road) from 7 am to 10 PM

– T&T (1 Promenade Circle) – from 9 am to 10 PM

– T&T (7070 Warden Avenue) from 8 am to 12 PM

– T&T (715 Central Parkway West), from 9 am to 11 PM

– T&T (222 Cherry Street) from 9 am to 10 PM

– T&T (9625 Yonge Street) from 9 am to 10 PM

– T&T (9255 Woodbine Avenue) from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight

– T&T (8339 Kennedy Road) from 9 am to 11 PM

– Kostas Meat Market (259 Ellesmere Road) from 8 am to 2 am

– Perola Supermarket (247 Augusta Avenue) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drinking:

Closed:

LCBO

Open:

– Some locations The Beer Store

– Some of the brewery will work, it is recommended to call first to clarify

Shopping centers:

Closed:

– Bayview Village Shops

– CF Fairview Mall

– CF sherway Gardens

– Dufferin Mall

– Scarborough Town Centre

– Yorkdale Shopping Centre

– Yorkville Village

Open:

– CF Markville (5000 Hwy 7), 11 am to 6 PM

– CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.) – from 11 am to 7 PM

– Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.) – from 11 am to 6 PM

– Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.) from 11 am to 8 PM

– Promenade (1 Promenade Cir.) – from 11 am to 6 PM

– Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr.) – from 11 am to 6 PM

– Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Ave. W.), from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.) – from 10 am to 7 PM

Entertainment:

Open:

The Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Dr.) – from 10 am to 6 PM

– The art gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas St. West) 10:30 a.m. to 4 days

– The Bentway (250 Fort York Blvd.) – from 10 am to 5 PM

– Canada’s Wonderland (Canada’s Wonderland 1 Dr.) – from 10 am to 10 PM

– Canadian National Exhibition (210 Princes’ Blvd) from 10 am to 9 PM

– CN Tower (301 Front St. West) from 8:30 am to 11 PM

– The Gardiner Museum (111 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5 PM

– Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West) from 10 am to 9 PM

– Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge St.) – 9:30 am to 6 PM

Cinemas

Museum of illusions (132 Front St. East) from 10 am to 8 PM

– Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Blvd. West) – from 5 am to 12 midnight

– Ontario science centre (770 Don Mills Rd.) – from 10 am to 5 PM

– Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Blvd.) – from 9 am to 11 PM

– Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 PM

– Stackt Market (28 Bathurst St.) – from 10 am to 7 PM

– Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd.) – from 9 am to 7 PM