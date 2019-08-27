What is open and closed on labour Day in Toronto (PHOTOS)
The last long weekend of summer is a celebration in honor of labor Day. Here’s your guide to what’s open and what’s closed September 2:
General:
Closed:
– Banks
Government offices
Library
– Post office
Open:
– TTC will operate on a weekend time schedule
Food:
Closed:
– It is best to call the restaurant you want to go, as many have already announced that Monday for a day off
– Most of the major grocery chains will be closed on labor Day. However, there is a confirmed list of what will work (below)
Open:
– Fresh & Wild (2294 Bloor Street West) from 9 am to 7 PM
– Fresh & Wild (69 Spadina Avenue) from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) – 24 hours
Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) from 7 am to 12 midnight
Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) – from 8 am to 11 PM
Galleria Supermarket (351 Bloor Street West) from 7 am to 12 midnight
– Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) – from 8 am to 8 PM
– Pusateri”s (57 Yorkville Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– Pusateri”s (2901 Bayview Avenue), from 9 am to 6 PM
– Pusateri”s (1539 Avenue Road) from 8 am to 7 PM
– Rabba (various locations) – 24 hours
– Saks Food Hall (176 Yonge Street) from 11 am to 7 PM
– The Food Depot (115 Dupont Street) – 24 hours
– The Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) from 6 am to 12 midnight
– The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) from 7 am to 12 midnight
– The Kitchen Table (595 Bay Street) from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight
– The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) from 6 am to 2 am
– Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road) from 10 am to 6 PM
– Popbox MicroMrkt (725 Dovercourt Road) from 7 am to 10 PM
– T&T (1 Promenade Circle) – from 9 am to 10 PM
– T&T (7070 Warden Avenue) from 8 am to 12 PM
– T&T (715 Central Parkway West), from 9 am to 11 PM
– T&T (222 Cherry Street) from 9 am to 10 PM
– T&T (9625 Yonge Street) from 9 am to 10 PM
– T&T (9255 Woodbine Avenue) from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight
– T&T (8339 Kennedy Road) from 9 am to 11 PM
– Kostas Meat Market (259 Ellesmere Road) from 8 am to 2 am
– Perola Supermarket (247 Augusta Avenue) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drinking:
Closed:
LCBO
Open:
– Some locations The Beer Store
– Some of the brewery will work, it is recommended to call first to clarify
Shopping centers:
Closed:
– Bayview Village Shops
– CF Fairview Mall
– CF sherway Gardens
– Dufferin Mall
– Scarborough Town Centre
– Yorkdale Shopping Centre
– Yorkville Village
Open:
– CF Markville (5000 Hwy 7), 11 am to 6 PM
– CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.) – from 11 am to 7 PM
– Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.) – from 11 am to 6 PM
– Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.) from 11 am to 8 PM
– Promenade (1 Promenade Cir.) – from 11 am to 6 PM
– Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr.) – from 11 am to 6 PM
– Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Ave. W.), from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.) – from 10 am to 7 PM
Entertainment:
Open:
The Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Dr.) – from 10 am to 6 PM
– The art gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas St. West) 10:30 a.m. to 4 days
– The Bentway (250 Fort York Blvd.) – from 10 am to 5 PM
– Canada’s Wonderland (Canada’s Wonderland 1 Dr.) – from 10 am to 10 PM
– Canadian National Exhibition (210 Princes’ Blvd) from 10 am to 9 PM
– CN Tower (301 Front St. West) from 8:30 am to 11 PM
– The Gardiner Museum (111 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5 PM
– Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West) from 10 am to 9 PM
– Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge St.) – 9:30 am to 6 PM
Cinemas
Museum of illusions (132 Front St. East) from 10 am to 8 PM
– Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Blvd. West) – from 5 am to 12 midnight
– Ontario science centre (770 Don Mills Rd.) – from 10 am to 5 PM
– Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Blvd.) – from 9 am to 11 PM
– Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 PM
– Stackt Market (28 Bathurst St.) – from 10 am to 7 PM
– Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Rd.) – from 9 am to 7 PM