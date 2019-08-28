What is restless legs syndrome?
This syndrome is a sensorimotor disorder – the person has an irresistible urge to move the limbs.
From the restless leg syndrome seems rather strange deviation. His symptoms are worse during periods of rest or inactivity mainly in the evening or at night people can’t sleep, they want to move your feet, get out of bed and walk. When a person tries to take a fixed position, in the legs occur tingling and itch they have to scratch. All of this can be extremely exhausting, sometimes painful.
According to experts from the sleep Clinic in London, restless leg syndrome occurs in approximately every twentieth of a man. Often the violation is of a hereditary nature, but also its cause may be iron deficiency anemia or pregnancy.
Restless leg syndrome in many cases, treated the rejection of coffee, alcohol and some medicines, and exercise regimen of stretching and massage. In some cases, required treatment and medication.
One of the most unpleasant consequences of the syndrome is sleep disturbance. Patients sometimes to solve this problem have longer than to eradicate the syndrome. But that is why doctors advise not to deal with restless legs on their own, and to go on reception to the neurologist, to as early as possible to start the correction and to prevent serious violations limnologichesky.
Women to treat this syndrome is necessary in view of the fact that its development is associated with increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease. In General, the restless legs syndrome may be a manifestation of various diseases from simple neurosis to the very serious, for example, diseases of the spinal cord.