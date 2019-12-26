What is the cost of the festive decorations on the houses the people of different States
In the United States has long been the holiday season, all Americans have decorated their house with Christmas lights and installations. But all this festive spirit has its price: a holiday can add almost $30 to your bill for electricity if the lights will be lit from thanksgiving until the New year. This writes CNBC.
Website Simple Thrifty Living have determined the average amount that will be billed to you for lighting the house in Christmas in 34 days from thanksgiving to New years — six hours a night. The calculations took into account the 10 skeins of strings with a length of 68.5 feet (20.8 m) each, plus two inflatable installations.
In General, the lighting of the Christmas displays in the United States costs an average of $19,81. The biggest expense is the garland, as in most States, the inflatable Santa and other characters are not worth more than $1.
CA
- The average cost of the Christmas lights: $28,74
- Garlands: $27,52
- Inflatable Santa: 69 cents
- Inflatable snowman: 54 cents
New York
- The average cost of the Christmas lights: $26,38
- Garlands: $25,26
- Inflatable Santa: 63 cents
- Inflatable snowman: 49 cents
New Jersey
- The average cost of the Christmas lights: $23,84
- Garlands: $22,83
- Inflatable Santa: 57 cents
- Inflatable snowman: 44 cents
FL
- The average cost of the Christmas lights: $18,65
- Garlands: $17,86
- Inflatable Santa: 45 cents
- Inflatable snowman: 35 cents
Il
- The average cost of the Christmas lights: $of 16.98
- Garlands: $16,26
- Inflatable Santa: 41 cents
- Inflatable snowman: 32 cents