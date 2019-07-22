What is the danger of a late dinner: scientists have come to a new conclusion

Late dinner threat to human health — eating late at night causes problems with the heart and can lead to diabetes mellitus. This is the conclusion reached by scientists at Columbia University, reports Live Science.

The researchers conducted a survey among 13 thousand people aged 18 to 76 years. In the course of scientific work they found disease of volunteers, as well as their food preferences and meal times. In addition, respondenten for some vremeni daily blood pressure, sugar levels and other metabolites in the blood.

As it turned out, more than half of the participants experimet one third of your daily food was taken after six in the evening.

They have identified the higher sugar levels in the blood and are a great indicator of insulin resistance. Also during the day, they have dramatically increased the pressure that was adversely affected and the cardiovascular system.

Summing up the results of the study, the researchers came to the conclusion that a late dinner increases the risk of hypertension by 29% and of prediabetes, after which 70% of people develop type II diabetes by 19%. The reason, according to doctors, is a violation of the biological processes associated with the change of day and night.