What is the danger of vegetarianism, said experts
Scientists have found that veganism and vegetarianism is gaining popularity, bring children to mental health problems. It turned out, the rejection of animal products banned to seven years.
Pediatrician Yevgeny Timakov said that at an early age in children is not fully formed gut, microflora, mucosa, enzyme system, therefore the body can’t fully process the plant foods that replace meats for vegans. Of beans and mushrooms children extract only fats and carbohydrates, and therefore prone to protein starvation.
Some families for religious or other reasons do not eat meat. Of course, to force parents to change habits is impossible, but then the mother should continue breastfeeding to two years or to leave in the baby’s diet at least dairy products and eggs. After seven years, having passed a full medical examination, the child can gradually train to veganism. The full transition will take about a year.
Children deprived of animal food from an early age, faced with psychiatric and neurological disorders due to abnormally formed endocrine and immune systems. Sometimes there are problems with digestion.