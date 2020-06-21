What is the fate of the city after the pandemic. Economist
Americans living in cities with a population of over one million people, 50 percent more productive than the others. But densely populated accelerates the spread of viruses.
More recently, the development of large cities is simply impossible to stop. Year after year, to such places as new York, London and Paris became more and more rich and even more lively.
Since the beginning of the new century they managed to survive the dotcom crash, financial crisis, terrorist attacks and political populism caused partly by indignation at the prosperity and arrogance. Maybe their magical progress is already coming to an end, asks the authoritative edition of the Economist.
Grounds for concern there. COVID-19 was most struck by the most exciting global cities — those whose names can be found on the side of the bags and suitcases filled with designer clothes.
The city of new York with its three percent of the American population accounts for 19 percent of all deaths attributed to exposure to the coronavirus. One of every four deaths in France were recorded in Paris and its suburbs.
Even after the lifting of the isolation regime of restrictions on international transportation, as well as the fear of Contracting will be saved — for example, London is now working only 15 per cent of their quota.
This lull poses a serious threat to cities, especially for large, global cities. The great pleasure of suburban life delivered to the house and the gardens that there is more available. An engaging rustic life was close to nature.
However, the city prospered through the busy streets, restaurants and theatres, but now it’s quiet, many places are closed. It means the loss of the urban consumer, and it’s a disaster for many people who sell services and including many migrants.
Coronavirus attacked the heart of what makes those cities vibrant and successful. They thrive not so much because of what they do for the business; they thrive because there are going together talented people, exciting new ideas.
Today, however, UN-crowded offices and bars is apparently a result of irresponsible approach. In contrast to the situation during the spread of Spanish influenza (this was about a century ago), many people today have alternative job options.
People learn hard and to work effectively at home, and some found that they even like it. Company Facebook, which until recently was actively engaged in the construction of offices, has announced that it will allow many employees to work remotely even after the epidemic of the coronavirus over.
Markets commercial and residential real estate can fall, because the jobs will be transferred outside the cities, even if only for part of the week.
Shops and cafes on the main streets, apparently, will reduce its revenue and will be forced to adapt to the reduction in the number of office workers, tourists and students.
If they lose customers, and the city is in a difficult financial position. Their income from such things as taxes from hotel and travel by bus, will evaporate.
The independent budget office of new York reported “absolutely gloomy prospects and uncertainties”, and its management feared that city revenues will be reduced by eight billion dollars over the next two fiscal years.
The great danger lies in the fact that the city might be dragged into a spiral of budget cuts and deterioration of the quality of services, increase the level of crime and the Exodus of the middle class. All this is very like the 1970-ies.
However, the city is actually stronger and more resilient than it might seem. As in many other cases, the fate of cities depends on the development of therapies and vaccines. However, their magic cannot be woven from afar, remotely, although some think so.
City continue to be very valuable — it is a place where people have the opportunity to build networks and to learn to interact with each other.
Knowledge workers in the suburbs and in rural houses, can now use the service Zoom to perform its functions, as already formed the necessary relationships with colleagues, and imbibed a certain culture, working in the corporate offices.
Even the remote in social terms, and half the office is extremely important in order to teach new employees to perform their work in the company. In offices there is a lot of chatter and gossip, but they function well. Then how to respond to the email can and from home.
It is hoped that the city will be able to adapt even if the bankers and programmers will cease to go there. Young people who are less susceptible to infection with coronavirus and less worried about crime, may unexpectedly discover that life in big cities becomes available again.
To facilitate this process, the city must prepare for the period which comes after the pandemic. Their leaders now think hard about how to return to the city the millions of people who don’t want to squeeze into crowded buses and trains.
Some people there are bold plans to expand the network of Bicycle lanes and in some places has erected plastic barriers to pedestrian occupied part of the road. All this gives hope.
And those of the city who fear that residents of the suburbs instead of trains and buses will use the cars to create traffic jams, do the right thing, if you can manage this process with a higher cost of car use and Parking.
In addition, cities need more autonomy. The hapless mayor of new York bill de Blasio is a bad publicity capable local government.
However, the world’s most efficient response to the pandemic coronavirus was organized in Seoul, and this was done mainly by the city government and local officials.
In contrast, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was forced to put pressure on the government for the introduction of compulsory wearing of masks on public transport. Two months later it agreed to do.
A beam of light
Will need to convince national government and the States in that the cities should have more power, especially because many of them will ask for money. In any case, they must yield.
The great city of obnoxious, but they are usually sent to budget significant funds. And the trick that they perform for the country is not only economic in nature. They are machines for creating citizens.
