What is the harm of the abuse of sugar in old age?
After 60 people should be more considerate to your diet. Such recommendations are associated with a reduction of metabolic processes in the body. After all, with age people become less active. Especially should pay attention to the amount of sweet, which especially affects the elderly.
By itself, sugar is not harmful. However, its ability to provoke the release of insulin, which is converted into energy and, in the absence of physical exertion — accumulates in the form of fat deposits.
Such a process is fraught with development of various complications: obesity, cardiovascular diseases, problems with their teeth.
It is estimated that a diet consisting of 20% sugar, increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 90%. Very often such conditions lead to death of the patient.
Give up sweets entirely — also not worth it. Indeed, thanks to the produced glucose and the energy, we have run all of the mechanisms in the body: the brain, the movement of cells and of nerve impulses. Many studies have confirmed that lack of glucose in the body causes liver problems, memory, can develop arthritis and arthrosis. But this does not mean that you need to run out and buy pounds of sugar. For the body enough glucose coming from many foods: fruits, vegetables, etc.
Restrictions on the consumption of sugar recommended that only people with impaired insulin production.
Who has developed norms for use of sugar without harm to health. On the day this regulation is 25-50 grams per day. You should know that this includes sugar contained in cakes and breads, the yogurt, the sparkling water, vegetables, fruits, etc.