What is the impact on human health air
Many believe that if a long time is under the air conditioner, you can be very sick.
A group of scientists National laboratory. Lawrence Berkeley proved that the conditioning effect on people differently because each person has individual characteristics of the organism.
Scientists believe that it all depends on the use of air conditioning. With proper use of conditioning is impossible to get sick.
Research scientists published in the International journal of epidemiology. Complaints of poor health are most likely to come from office workers.
This is called sick building syndrome. Office workers who are near the air conditioning, feel unwell. Often they have a cough and runny nose, breathing is getting worse, the throat becomes dry, headaches.
Operation of the air conditioner, according to scientists, affects the psyche. If the room is very hot or cold, the person decreases performance and productivity.
Among the positive properties of conditioning experts say proper filtration of air, so the particles that pollute the air can’t get in the human body.
Scientists have found that with proper use of air conditioning helps reduce the risk of heart disease and blood vessels.