What is the market in Ukraine is the growing
Construction in Ukraine has become the economic activities with the highest growth rate at the end of 2019. This writes Vladimir Kompaniets in the article ZN.UA.
“The construction industry due to a significant increase of the allocated budgetary funds on repair of roads, construction/reconstruction of facilities for public funds, investment in “green” energy and the warm weather, contributing to a significant increase in the number of suitable construction days, will show the highest growth rate among all types of economic activity — slightly more than 20%. However, it should be noted that the entire construction industry in 2018 provided only 2.3% of Ukraine’s GDP, and that the housing sector will be recorded in the growth rate of only about 2%,” — said the expert.
According to him, should be allocated to Vinnytsia region, where the rate of growth of construction — almost 100%, good results by the end of the year in the construction sector will show the Chernigov, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Chernivtsi region. But in Cherkasy, Zaporozhye and, probably, in Ivano-Frankivsk in the year construction output will decrease.
“The construction industry in Ukraine could intensify the launch of mortgage lending, but it actually was not in the country in recent years, and will not in the next”, he added.