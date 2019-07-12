What is the normal milk safe for health
Dairy products in older age reduce the risk factors of sarcopenia.
Scientists have become what the intake of dairy products is safe for human health. According to doctors a day is enough to consume 200 grams of milk.
According to the researcher, to completely abandon milk products is not necessary, as they are designed to ensure the reduction factors smernosti. But still the rate of milk should not exceed. The positive effect is only observed when a person a day uses about 200 grams, there is a reverse effect.
At the same time, the expert stressed that the products of fermentation of fermented milk like kefir and yogurt are healthier milk. Not all people are lactose intolerant, and the elderly and did have to use milk in processed form.
