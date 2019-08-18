What is the relationship between blood pressure and brain health
Elderly people who monitor their systolic blood pressure and maintain it at a level below one hundred twenty millimeters of mercury, as a rule can boast of a good state of the brain — they, as researchers from the pages of JAMA, to a lesser extent, damaged the white matter of the brain.
Researchers from the United States of America say that the pressure monitor can be a very effective preventative measure that reduces the likelihood of developing a serious neurodegenerative diseases. We are talking about neurodegenerative diseases associated with the white matter of the brain — scientists clarify.
“Aging increases the risk of diseases of the cardiovascular system, so prevention in the form of monitoring blood pressure is very important. Pressure monitoring and supportive therapy allow you to save not only the heart and blood vessels, and brain. We do not yet fully understand how pressure is related to the status of the white matter, but the fact that such a relationship exists, there is no doubt”, — noted the staff of the University of Texas at Austin, a group which was headed by Nick Brian.
Scientists under the leadership of Brian conducted a study among four hundred and fifty people over fifty years old (the average age of project participants was around sixty-seven years old) that suffered from elevated systolic blood pressure. Comparing the MRI results of people who kept the pressure below 120 or 140 mm Hg, the researchers found a significant difference in white matter.