What is the salary of a trucker in the US and how they become: the experience of an immigrant from Ukraine
8 billion dollars in revenue is not a budget leading countries of the world, and the revenues of freight transportation in the United States for 2018. In America, with their help, delivered more than 70% of all goods. Although a trade war with China, pandemic and protests the volume of traffic and the payment has decreased, the truck driver is still a profession that guarantees a stable and decent income, writes “Voice of America”.
How to become a so-called truck driver in the United States and how much it costs to get a driver’s license for commercial vehicles, told Ukrainian driver during a stop in Denver, Colorado. Ruslan Botoshansky is one of the 3.5 million truck drivers in the USA.
At the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian migrant Ruslan Botoshansky decided to try themselves in the profession truck drivers. According to him, a lot of Ukrainians in the United States working in trekova business. Many do not see their families, but this work gives them the opportunity to build a family, to help relatives in Ukraine, and in General, just work.
Education Ruslan — military financier. In the United States first had to master the skills of the Builder. Was also involved in the organization of tourist trips. Subsequently, received a license to drive commercial trucks: one must be a US citizen or have a green card (permanent resident card), or immigration status, which gives the right to work. Training in the driving school lasts from 3 to 12 weeks and costs from 1500 to $ 6000, depending on the educational institution and the state. Drivers to undergo medical examinations and pass theoretical and practical exams.
“I’m working on a trailer called flatbed. It is a platform on which you load some sort of construction, building materials. You are their fix. You are responsible for everything. You understand that speeds in America are not like in Ukraine when you can go 70 miles per hour. There are an average of 100 kilometers per hour rides Trak, — tells Ruslan.- Its weight is large enough, and if something falls onto the road, it can lead to serious victims.”
The majority in America, very good roads, says the truck driver. And so in the day you can drive on average 700 miles (about 1,100 kilometers). Aspiring truckers can expect an average of 50 cents per mile on the road. A year is roughly $ 50,000. If the driver owns the truck, under full load can make twice the money. However, the coronavirus have significantly reduced the earnings of truckers.
“It was a very profitable business a couple of years ago, — tells Ruslan. — A lot of people bought their trucks and worked on these trucks. Sometimes planted another driver, and thus earn fairly good money. But now prices are dropped loads and trucks remained the same amount. Then worsened relations with China, then another coronavirus, and the market situation is forcing many people to work is almost zero.”
Ruslan worked 3 weeks in a row, a week resting at home in Miami. He invented his own way to relieve fatigue and maintain physical fitness during long road driving.
“I’m an active person and quite social, I have many friends and acquaintances, he says. Music is certainly good, but I have discovered audio books, mobile communication, Internet enough save because you can chat with Ukraine, Costa Rica, with Spain, with whom you want. I know guys who carry with them dumbbells, parallel bars and horizontal bars. I just do push-UPS, stretch every time go out, I try to stretch the back is one of the most painful fact of all rakitov, in 5-10 years they all start to treat the back.”
The industry of cargo transportation controls the appropriate Agency of the U.S. Department of transportation. According to the rules, the driver can run driving 11 hours within a 14 hour period. To get back to work, he or she can only after 10 hours of rest.
“During my life I tried a lot of professions: flight attendant, insurance specialist, tourist guide, Builder, electrician, — said Ruslan. But this profession for the time that I’m in America, I like the fact that I am constantly in motion, always see something new, not stopping in their travels and meet new people.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16770
[name] => rig
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dalnobojshhiki
)
truckers
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18418
[name] => Ukrainians in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ukraincy-v-ssha
)
Ukrainians in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26913
[name] => trucker
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dalnobojshhik
)
дальнобойщикFacebookVkontakte
bookmark