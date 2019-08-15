What is the secret in the soul is each zodiac sign
Aries
Who would have thought that in the shower Rams a notorious and full of psychological blocks? They hide it so carefully that others even thought of such is not tolerated. Aries is always cheerful and tries to create the impression of a brave warrior, which will not break under any circumstances. With their decision, hard as a rock. In fact, on the point of view of Aries is strongly influenced by parents and friends, and all courage is only an appearance.
Taurus
Taureans by nature are not too secretive, but everything about their personal lives and families – the secret behind seven seals. News from the love front, they don’t share even with your closest friends, and information about the failures in this field in General are trying to erase from the face of the earth. If you were a casual witness of how Taurus cheating on his mate or caught him in a lie, the earth sign will hurry to disappear from your life as soon as possible.
Gemini
If you know someone born under the sign of Gemini, be sure that you actually know nothing about him. All visible and external in this sign is false and fiction. These guys can’t truly empathize with, they don’t care about the problems of others, even in true friendship that they are not particularly believe, seeing in all only the rivals. Smile of the Twins not indicative of their location – it is possible that they have figured out how to use you.
Cancer
Crayfish hide everything that is possible and impossible. Your true feelings towards others, their opinions, family, income, life events. But most of all they are afraid that someone will notice how they have a kind and soft heart, and try to hurt. Because many of crayfish of the family hiding behind a mask of indifference and inaccessibility. Girl Cancer can be caught in the mystery of love, if she shows too much to someone for their negative attitude.
Leo
The Lion is not questioned about his plans, whether next weekend or the rest of your life. Representatives of the sign firmly believe that if you tell, then they will not work. And they are ashamed of their incompetence in some questions and I’m afraid that this fact will be made public. However, this uncertainty itself plays the role of “magic pendel” – Lions constantly learn, develop, learn new skills.
Virgin
Earth sign is surprisingly stingy, but do not agree to admit it. Virgo hates to borrow money and things because you will find a thousand reasons not to do so. The main method is to lie about their true earnings and pretend to be poor. Motivation is Virgins clear – they think that by joining with a loved one in financial relationships, they will lose both money and friendship.
Libra
Most of Libra can’t stand loud conflict and open confrontation, because will smile in the face of even my worst enemy. This applies to all their surroundings – you never know what it really thinks of you air sign. Behind the mask of reasonableness is actually hidden impulsive nature, capable of recklessness and running counter to moral actions. But the people are all beautiful – smile and sincere interest on his face.
Scorpio
If in the world there are people who are inclined to harm others, many of them are Scorpions. This constellation of so many skeletons in the closet that they do not count. Moreover, people close to Scorpio’s acting like he does not value them, and love is able to demonstrate complete indifference. While in the shower the representative of the constellation burns a volcano of passion of love and suffering from her inability to properly Express it.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are superstitious, but very shy about it. It’s so undignified to believe superstitions in the 21st century. So they come up with for their actions and decisions in the most unusual of reasons – if only more real. The rest of the Sagittarius is Frank, like a rustic simpleton. It is interesting that independent of the opinions of others, because can easily tell you about the juicy details of his life.
Capricorn
For Capricorns the most painful question – a question of success and wealth. If everything is OK, then nothing to worry about. But if they have financial problems, Capricorns definitely navret with three boxes of the Golden mountains and mansions in which they live. Especially if talking to a successful and wealthy person.
Aquarius
Demonstration of affection for Aquarius is a necessary social ritual rather than a sincere feelings. At best, they spit on others. At worst, this sign carries a plan for your destruction. Aquarians feel a particular pleasure in seeing others suffer. To stick a knife in the back of the enemy when he expects it least – that is their life strategy.
Fish
Who the lazy sign in the zodiac? Right, Fish. Although it did not say – work, worn, not sit still. While I can’t tell you because of their discomfort. Fish dream to go to horizontal position and enjoy your amazing inner world. Pressing problems, such as job and family responsibilities a burden to them. “Tailed” work, build a career, but secretly continue to dream of a life of leisure.
