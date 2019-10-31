What is unique about the fires in California and why in the future it will only get worse
Wednesday, October 30, in the morning in California broke out two fire. Now the whole state is burning 10 active fires. This writes the New York Post.
The first fire, called Easy fire broke out in Ventura County, between the cities of Simi valley and Moorpark, West of Los Angeles the valley San Fernando, at about 6 a.m. local time.
By 10 a.m. he has already burned 1300 acres (526 ha). According to reports of the fire Department Ventura County, 6500 homes were in danger.
The presidential library of Ronald Reagan, located on a hilltop in Simi valley were evacuated, but not damaged.
While helicopters and planes tried to extinguish the flames from the air, about 800 firefighters fought the fire on the ground.
Residents of Simi valley, Moorpark and Thousand oaks have been ordered to evacuate.
According to authorities, at about 10:00 in the area of riverside County in the valley of Jurupa broke out the second fire, called fire Hill.
In southern California had issued a warning about the extreme danger of fires, as the strongest winds of the season Santa Ana, with a speed up to 80 mph (128 km/h) is increased.
The state is not faced with a similar fire conditions since October 2007, when numerous large fires burned more than 900,000 acres (365 000 ha) (about 90% of the territory of Rhode island).
In addition to Easy fire and Hill fire in southern California also Getty raging Fire, which was named after its proximity to the art Museum, the Getty, and Tick Fire, which blocked a lane of the main highway, but was almost completely localized. So raging Old Water Fire, Fire and Palisades Saddle Ridge Fire.
Kincade huge Fire that erupted in Northern California in SONOMA County, burned nearly 77,000 acres (31 000 ha) and as of Wednesday morning, October 30, was localized 30%.
Why this year’s fires in California different?
Everything from climate change to corporate negligence is to blame for the chaos that led to the evacuation of hundreds of thousands, and the destruction of hundreds of buildings, writes AFP.
While terrible, in terms of size and destruction, the fires this year in California did not establish any records.
According to the state Agency Cal Fire, 20 the worst California wildfires have destroyed more than 500 structures.
It is noteworthy that the victims this year have not yet been. Last year as a result of one fire killed 86 people.
Unique danger
However, this year the fires were exceptional for several reasons.
Firefighters are facing a very unusual problem — fires cover both Northern and southern California. The state usually moves the fire fighters to focus resources where it is needed. This year the force has been split in half.
October forest fires in dry southern California are commonplace. But because of climate change even in the Northern regions still have not had rain.
Ironically, a strong spring rain has exacerbated the situation, said Thomas Wieczorek, head of the Center for public safety management.
“This is good news and bad news. Although in some parts of the state he stopped the drought, he has accelerated the growth of plants which are now dried up and burning,” said Wieczorek.
In addition, Californians faced with a disruption in the supply of electricity. They probably prevented some fires, but has left people without electricity or Internet, and in the dark about the following threats.
“It’s the feeling of helplessness. And this is unprecedented,” said Kolden.
Until now, forest fires have been less severe than in 2017 and 2018, the question arises — why?
Despite the wind, the temperature in California during the fires is not particularly high. Also have done a lot of work to reduce the risk of fire.
“Cal Fire hired additional firefighters to prepare for this season, and is still lucky that the fire was discovered early, before they had a chance to incinerate,” said Wieczorek.
With fresh memories of last year’s deaths to members of the public could just act more cautiously.
Another aspect is hard to measure.
“One of the factors, of course, is just pure luck, in terms of where a fire starts and how it progresses,” said Kolden.
Future danger
Even if 2019 is going to be less destructive, it does not mean that the future will be the same. Several factors in addition to climate change, put California at greater risk with each passing year.
The housing boom in California increases the risk of fires. The growth of the population of the new houses made of wood provide additional fuel for the fire.
And while energy companies take most of the blame for recent fires, other human activities contribute to new fires.
A recent study showed that the use of various electrical equipment for household as well as construction, was the main cause of fires in California.
The more people living in California, the more often it will happen.