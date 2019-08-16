What it’s like to operate the satellites: the story of a Ukrainian working in NASA
A former journalist with 20 years of experience, Andrey Vasilyev (Dorji Batu) for 2 years working at NASA. During this time he managed to write a book about space exploration – “Francesca. Lady trajectories”. In an interview for “Ukrainska Pravda” Andrew said, why the satellite operation depends on the Internet and mobile communications why it calculates the trajectory of the spacecraft manually and is it easy to get a job in NASA.
— Andrey, you have already had to say the famous phrase “Houston, we have a problem?” (The famous phrase from the movie “Apollo 13”. The basis of the tape — a real crash of a spacecraft during a flight to the moon. Houston — headquarters NASA)
— Fortunately, no. Although the problems we had, but not as critical as during Apollo.
— You — the operator of correction of trajectories of the control Center Aeronautics and research of space administration at the military base. What exactly do you do?
— The trajectory of all spacecraft, rotating in earth orbit, affected by various factors: earth gravity, moon gravity, solar wind, radiation, electromagnetic fields, the inertia from the last correction … Many factors.
In space there is no resistance. Final inertia after the last correction is maintained, and gradually the subject moves us in the wrong direction.
So once in 10-15 days required trajectory and orientation. The satellite begins to deviate from the path and change orientation. At this stage, we intervene.
Take telemetry from two points, find out the actual location of the satellite. Comparing these two points — A and b — calculate the actual trajectory.
When matching these data, the calculated error is based on errors machine calculates the frequency and strength of pulses of the motors to bring the satellite in the desired orientation and trajectory.
But you companion and still count the data manually …
— Of course. All mission-critical NASA recalculate handles. We have a bunch of automation, is the so-called “foolproof”, but still the main calculations are made with hands: living physicists, mathematicians to be absolutely sure that this is what we do.
The person is aware of the process, but the staff is not. He just turns the car in the right settings.
Therefore, the most critical missions don’t give the automatics. All people are doing.
Calculations must be very accurate, so we arrange them in two parallel stations. They should be the same. If not the same, do the second time if not third. If then does not converge — transmit the data to Houston. In my work this has not happened.
— When the satellites deviate from their trajectories than it hurts people?
If telecommunications satellite begins to deviate from the path, sooner or later, deviate and either will come with the trajectory and will fall to the ground, or go in a completely different direction and lost contact with ground stations.
If the satellite loses the link with the ground stations, stops and telecommunications: the phone is not working, not working ATM, the TV doesn’t work, nothing works.
If we do not adjust the satellites, you will not be able to withdraw money, call someone, go online or turn on the TV.
— Probably, it is a very stressful job …
— I would not say. Math can’t be nervous, it’s absolute peace and numbers.
But in your book you write that there are great excitement.
— Yes, but it’s all in the head. You control a multi-ton apparatus. If you begin to wonder how much it costs, how many people worked on its creation, and you can destroy it — a little awkward.
I think in every job there are those fears. My job is easier than any surgeon in the operating room. In his hands is the life of a man, my only piece of iron.
— What are the companions?
Whether it is a small CubeSat-sized mobile phone, or Иnmarsat weighing more than 6 tons and the size of a three — storey house- above them, a large team of people. It is much more than money.
The price varies from a few tens of thousands of dollars to several tens of millions of dollars.
— How is your work day?
— At 7 a.m. started the shift, which lasts 4 hours. This is a critical change related to psycho emotional stress, because she is so short.
The second part of the day — routine: calculations, reports, documents, and any other state office.
— Although on your base it is impossible to photograph through a sensitive object, you teach children to launch real satellites.
Is a state program that attract students to study mathematics, physics and space. Then these children become students, participating in student programs. This is a very big plus in a resume for employment in NASA and the private companies that currently are developing.
— You describe a case where students after training independently launch a satellite. NASA trusts them very valuable technique …
— When I came, I trusted the remote. No simulation exists. Unless you work with real tools, don’t learn anything.
It’s like in an empty pool you say: “let the water run when you learn to swim.”
Recently at a base in Houston recruited people. And our HR focused on what is to become head of mission control is very simple.
You may not have a relationship to the cosmos, might not be past an astronaut. Just needs to be either a biologist or have a programmer’s education, or to be a mathematician. The main thing — to be a good person.
In NASA you can get without any background.
A NASA idealized. This is actually the usual state firm that employs people, such as you and me. It is not the gods and not demigods.
— But still needs to be some knowledge. You orientalist and journalist, but NASA perform mathematical calculations.
— I had a background. In 2013 I was looking for work because retired from “voice of America”. It was a long and romantic story. Got on manufacturing, which makes parts and components for spacecraft.
Came to the post of laboratory assistant, which did not require any technical knowledge. This is the position where pushing papers, fill out forms and refer, where necessary. Started with this, but more interested in the subject.
My curiosity satisfied colleagues. They saw that I was interested, and began to teach.
Three years on previous work with laboratory assistant I moved on to engineering the position of final inspector.
And no papers on special education you are not required?
— No. Then we moved to another state, and I started to look for a new job.
Applying for a job at the employment Agency people in the aerospace industry. They are completely thrown out of the summary of the whole journalistic background and painted, from what position I started with, what you do, what programs are working and what we have achieved in previous work. Started sending it out. So I found this job.
When I came to NASA, immediately told HR that I have no technical education. I heard: “We are absolutely meets your background is.”
In this position I has already reached its upper bound. If you want to advance further in the industry, you need a serious education: College, University.
Education is not a requirement for working at NASA, but it is a mandatory requirement if you want to make a career there.
If you want to be the operator may not learn.
— Do you want to proceed?
— Haven’t decided yet. Plan to learn, but not tomorrow. Perhaps in the future.
— What you are not allowed to tell?
— All on the merits. We have a press office that is responsible for external information. It is forbidden to speak about details about the inner workings. The most important thing is to act, to make statements on behalf of NASA, be signed by the employee NASA publicly.
But you give a book about the life of NASA …
— My early books are written “the Names of some characters changed. Coincidence with real events is random”.
I had to purposely change some of the settings, intentionally distort some of the processes that they did not resemble the real thing.
The General sense remains, but the experts will understand that something is not right here.
— Why are you interested in space?
We can understand how our Earth works. NASA explores not only deep space. It explores climate change air masses, their movement, the movement of water masses like rivers flow and change on the oceans.
This allows you to understand what is happening on the Ground. If we know this before — can avoid many of the disasters of climatic and ecological including.