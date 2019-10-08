What kind of chocolate can be slimming: milk or black?
Sweets in the diet losing weight – a controversial topic. But, it would seem, with chocolate, everything is clear – nutritionists say that you should stop your choice on the tile natural, black and limited to a small piece. So it is safe actually this kind of chocolate? This question was answered by the dietitian-nutritionist Alena Korotkova in instagram.
How can you compare dark chocolate with milk, right? But still let us approach the question from a critical point of view and look at the chocolate in different ways.
- The calorie content. Surprisingly, the dark chocolate is more nutritious, because there is much more fat that 1 grams have more calories in comparison with carbohydrates.
- Sugar. Objectively the difference between white and brown (it is often added to “luxury” dark chocolate) no. And if it is, then the chocolate you need to eat tons to get brown sugar “vitamins”.
- In milk chocolate adds milk, which in itself is not bad.
What’s the catch?
Legalizing dark chocolate, including its healthy choice product, few is limited to a slice or two. All that “useful”, we eat with a calm heart. As usually happens with “PP-cakes”. Dates it’s not sugar? Whole grain flour is not refined? So you can eat quietly. But with products containing sugar and wheat flour, the control is triggered more often. And at the end these products cause less damage.
And what do we conclude when we talk about the benefits? Everything is a poison. Everything is medicine. The question is the dose. Even the most “useful” product can bring more harm, than the most harmful when taken in large volume.
What dose of chocolate is “safe”?
It is impossible to say. It all depends on your diet. Whether it’s pastries? Enough balanced diet? But from 10 g of milk chocolate, nothing happens. 54 kcal and 5.7 g of carbohydrates.