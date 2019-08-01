What kind of diseases can signal the wrinkles on your face after 30 years
The first wrinkles usually appear on face after 30 years, when the skin reduces the production of proteins collagen and elastin. Studies show that some of these lines indicates serious disease States.
So, according to data obtained by scientists from the University of Virginia (USA), wrinkles on the face clearly emerges after 30 years, can indicate the possible non-alcoholic fatty liver (steatosis). The researchers found that the accumulation of fat in the liver is associated with deficiency of protein lamina. Its deficiency makes the skin aging, it is accelerated aging and wrinkling.
A way to compensate for the lack of lamina has not been invented yet, scientists are only testing the still experimental technology on animals. But for the best protect the liver and improve its functions, experts advise to include in the diet apples, avocado and grapefruit.
Also, the scientists found evidence that wrinkles on the face can honk on the development of cardiovascular disorders.
A 20-year study, researchers in France have shown, in particular, that “with increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease associated with the appearance of the deep horizontal wrinkles on the forehead.”
The authors of this work note that the blood vessels of the forehead due to the small size is particularly sensitive to the formation of plaques, and much wrinkles on the forehead occur due to atherosclerosis, vascular diseases, in which the inner walls of arteries deposited cholesterol plaques. On the background of atherosclerosis significantly increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.