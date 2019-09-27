What kind of diseases they say are constantly cold hands
Constantly cold hands may indicate health problems.
In the list of possible causes of this syndrome doctors included iron-deficiency anemia, vegetative-vascular dystonia, diabetes, osteochondrosis and other diseases.
The unpleasant feeling of cold hands often is connected with blood circulation. The latter may be the result of genetic predisposition, weak functioning of individual parts of the body, permanent clamps in the muscles.
In people with Raynaud’s syndrome or scleroderma cold fingers, there is a sensation of tingling, the skin becomes contracted and become white, sometimes bluish color. This happens due to stress, exposure to low temperature. After the attack the skin becomes red, accompanied by pain and fever. If there were such symptoms, you should consult with a dermatologist to make blood tests, ultrasound of internal organs, x-rays of the bones.
Cold hands can often be associated with iron-deficiency anemia. Iron is the main component of hemoglobin, a deficiency causes metabolic disturbances in the cells. Poor nutrition, malabsorption element, increased blood loss, pallor, fatigue, palpitations, dizziness — all this indicates iron-deficiency anemia.
The syndrome of cold hands is common in smokers; people suffering from dystonia, thyroid disease, diabetes, atherosclerosis, osteochondrosis, diseases of the arteries. Causes of feeling cold in the extremities may be diet, lack of energy.
Doctors recommend physical exercise to keep warm, eat more foods containing iodine, iron, to increase hemoglobin, to warm up hands by using products made of wool and lead a healthy lifestyle.