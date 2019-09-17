What kind of health problems can tell you the smell of your body?
Have you ever noticed that sometimes your body smells different than usual? Experts say that the change in body odor can indicate the development of adverse processes in the human body. What are the smells of your body should be treated with special attention?
1. The smell of acetone
One of the reasons that causes this “aroma” can be a diabetes. In this disease the increased level of glucose in the blood occurs and increase of ketone bodies that the body produces as well and with the help of sweat glands. It ketone body give sweat smell of acetone. Also the same smell may appear when violation of the liver, kidneys, intestinal system, the presence of viral or bacterial infection.
2. The smell of cat urine
This odor may occur as a result developed pyelonephritis and some other chronic kidney disease. The same “flavor” can cause the following diseases: tuberculosis, problems with the endocrine system, diseases of the liver and digestion.
3. The smell of vinegar
The smell appears with the development of respiratory diseases in humans. And even is observed and sweating. In women, this smell may indicate the development of mastitis.
4. The smell of fish
When metabolic disorders from person may come salty smell of the sea or fish. Also the smell may signal the presence of an STD in women.
5. The presence of sweet and fruity smell
Most likely the owner of this smell should be checked by an endocrinologist (for diabetes), or infectious disease (diphtheria).
6. The smell of rotten meat?
The smell often accompanies people with cancer processes in the body.