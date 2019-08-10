What kind of health problems will tell you gray hair
The noble grey hair. Whether it is a sign of wisdom or great shocks? Maybe gray hair is a result old age? Or the hair turning gray from the sun? Let’s face it.
Grey hair is a result of the coming age. Myth. Gray hair at all. But it starts at a young age or closer to retirement, depends on the individual person.
The melanin responsible for the color of our hair, is not produced without the enzyme thyroid – tyrosinase. True! For the production of this enzyme can be affected by: genetics (there are families in which early-gray hair passed on from generation to generation), hyperthyroidism, and other diseases, disturbance of metabolism that leads to deficiency of certain trace elements.
Also, perhaps the early graying of vitamin B5, which is found in meat, fish, nuts and brewer’s yeast. The diet changes can slow the spread of gray hair, but to restore gray not.
In place of the missing grey hair grow a few new gray. A mythbased on the fact that gray hair is spreading. But, in fact, there is no reason to taken out one of the hair hair follicles, activated the neighboring bulbs.
Grey hair is stronger and thicker than others. It’s an optical illusion. It always seems more bright than dark. Strength is not affected. But visually gray hair seems thicker.
Grey hair is a result of stress and serious injuries. Perhaps, the influence of environment on metabolism, which will eventually lead to graying. But man, the loss of melanin in the hair overnight – the myth.
Gray hair gray. This is not entirely accurate. Rather, it has a yellowish hue, thanks to the remnants of melanin. The intensity of the tint depends on the initial hair color.
Direct sunlight contribute to the appearance of gray hair. This is a misconception. Hair do fade a bit under the sun, but gray them away.
Gender also does not affect the gray. With absolute certainty we can say only that at the time of appearance of gray hair affect only genetics and metabolism. The presence or absence of rich life experience has no value.