What kind of house you can buy for $300,000 in different States
Spending budget for house purchase in the amount of 300 000 US dollars in West Virginia or Mississippi, you will get a much bigger living space than giving the same amount in Hawaii or the district of Columbia. And the difference is thousands of square feet!
Those extra square feet can be very valuable if you are planning to start a family or already have it. If the average house price in the U.S. is $ 285 000, and each square foot costs an average of 152,51 dollar, you can afford a larger house if you choose to stay in a less expensive state, says GOBankingRates.
To help you assess the options, GOBankingRates used the data for March 2019 on median list prices obtained from real estate website Zillow. The data help to determine the number of square feet that can be purchased for $ 300,000 in every state and the district of Columbia. It is important to consider in your calculations that the amount does not include taxes, fees and other expenses for the purchase of housing in each area.
The 10 most expensive States to purchase a home:
1. DC
- For $300 thousand to buy: 556 square feet (51.6 per square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $540,01
2. Hawaii
- For $300 thousand to purchase: 570 square feet (52.9 per square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $526,04
3. CA
- For $300 thousand to buy: 933 square foot (86.7 per square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $321,43
4. Massachusetts
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1142 square feet (106,1 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $262,67
5. Colorado
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1213 square feet (112,7 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $247,39
6. Washington
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1286 square feet (119,5 per square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $233,23
7. Oregon
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1386 square feet (128.8 square meters)
- Average price per square foot: $216,43
8. New York
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1452 square feet (134,9 per square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $206,58
9. Rhode Island
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1454 square feet (135,1 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $206,39
10. Montana
- For $300 thousand to buy: 1476 square feet (137,1 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $203,25
The 10 States where it is most advantageous to buy a house:
1. Mississippi
- For $300 thousand to buy: 3207 square feet (297,9 sq. m)
- Average price per square foot: $93,55
2. West Virginia
- For $300 thousand to buy: 3121 square foot (square meter 289,9)
- Average price per square foot: $96,11
3. Arkansas
- For $300 thousand to buy: 3002 square feet (278,9 sq. m)
- Average price per square foot: $99,94
4. Oklahoma
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2875 square feet (267,1 sq. m)
- Average price per square foot: $104,36
5. Indiana
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2844 square feet (264,2 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $105,48
6. Alabama
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2827 square feet (262,6 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $106,13
7. Ohio
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2790 square feet (259,2 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $107,53
8. Kentucky
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2599 square feet (241,5 sq. m)
- Average price per square foot: $115,43
9. GA
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2521 square foot (of 234.2 square meters)
- Average price per square foot: $119
10. Missouri
- For $300 thousand to buy: 2519 square feet (234 square meter)
- Average price per square foot: $119,11