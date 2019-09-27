What kind of housing can be removed in large American cities for $1500
Every month we publish the best deals on the market for rental housing in the United States. Today we offer you to pay attention to the 9 apartments in Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco that you can rent with a budget of $1,500 a month, according to real estate website Zillow.
Apartments in Los Angeles
1. Apartment with one bedroom and one bath near University hills, $1295
- 1928 N Marianna Ave APT 104, Los Angeles, CA 90032
Apartments in a Village Style, the building features a fitness center and sauna, pool, charming garden and quiet walking paths, minutes from key highway, as well as from cultural events, entertainment and attractions. The apartment is completely renovated: fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stove and refrigerator, hardwood and tile floors, spacious master bedroom with carpeted flooring, heater, air conditioning, individual heater, cable TV, telephone, round the clock emergency services and remote-controlled gate at the entrance, everywhere in the building installed surveillance cameras. Pets are not allowed, except for animals for people with disabilities.
2. Villa-apartment with a bath in Jefferson Park, $1495
- 2219 6th Ave # 1, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Fresh, newly renovated detached Villa-Studio: possible to rent with furniture or without. The Villa is in a great residential area with friendly neighbors. The house has free Laundry, on street Parking. The landlord pays for the water. Pets of cats or dogs of small breeds.
3. Apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom in MacArthur Park, $1500
- 2900 Sunset Pl APT 304, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Newly renovated spacious apartment is in a building with a closed area and indoor Parking, Laundry and Central air. Close to shopping centres and schools with a high rating. There is a swimming pool, round the clock surveillance cameras, working on-site personnel, free guarded Parking. The tenant pays only for electricity, rent controlled. Staying with cats or small dogs.
Apartments in Miami
1. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in little Habana, $1175
- 1752 NW 1st St APT 4, Miami, FL 33125
Completely refurbished apartment located near the Park the Marlins. The price includes utilities, water, basic Internet and fumigation. The apartment stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops. The house is in walking distance from Coral Gables, Downtown Brickell, Calle Ocho and Marlins Stadium. On-street Parking, there is air-conditioning and heating. Pets are not allowed. The apartment will be available in the first week of November.
2. Studio apartment with bath in Upper East side, $1300
- 648 NE 80th St APT 1, Miami, FL 33138
Modern Studio apartment with new kitchen and bathroom, located in a building a short walk from shops, restaurants and bus station. The building is closed, the rental includes one private Parking space. The building has Central air conditioning and heating, a communal Laundry room. Accommodate dogs and cats of all breeds.
3. Apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in little Havana, $1500
- 545 SW 7th St APT 1, Miami, FL 33130
Spacious, fully renovated apartment: kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. The building is located in walking distance from good schools, restaurants, shopping areas. There is heating and air conditioning, shared Laundry. Allowed cats and small dogs.
Apartments in San Francisco
The real estate in this city is very expensive, so we had to raise the cost limit in the search options.
1. Studio apartment with a bath in the Tenderloin, $1595
- 620 Eddy St APT 3, San Francisco, CA 94109
A cute little (23 square meters or 250 square feet), economy apartment with freshly painted hardwood floors. The building has a private secure entrance and Laundry facilities. Tenant pays for water and garbage. Welcome small Pets are cats and dogs of small breeds.
2. Studio apartment with bath in mission, $1650
2761 Bryant St # A, San Francisco, CA 94110
Furnished Studio with access to the garden, only for single tenant. The apartment is on the backside of the house with separate entrance. There is a small bathroom, kitchenette with fridge, microwave, kettle, toaster and sink, full bed. The apartment is located in a popular area, 10 minutes from city centre and 20 minutes drive from the airport, close to transportation, restaurants, offices, markets, parks and gyms. A few blocks away there is a public Laundry, on street Parking. Pets are not allowed. The apartment will be available in November.
3. Apartment without kitchen, with a bathroom in the Outer-sunset, $1650
- 1235 24th Ave # B, San Francisco, CA 94122
A separate room on the ground floor with private entrance and bath, no kitchen. In the backyard there is a Laundry room. The building is located next to Golden Gate Park, close to transport interchanges. All utilities included in the rent, including high speed Internet access. Pets are not allowed.
