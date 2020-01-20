What kind of housing is available to rent in ‘our’ cities for $1500 per month

We regularly publish the best deals on the market for rental housing in the United States. Today we offer you to focus on apartments in major American cities, where many Russian-speaking immigrants: new York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. This accommodation can be rented with a budget of up to $1,500 per month, according to real estate website Zillow.

Photo: Depositphotos

Apartments in new York

1. Studio apartment with one bathroom on the Brighton beach, $1300

8 Brighton 15th St APT 4B, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Studio apartment located in a building a few blocks from the beach and promenade, walking distance to shops, transport interchanges and two schools. Tenant pays electricity and gas for cooking. Staying with cats, big and small dogs.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

2. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in Bensonhurst, $1200

2265 63rd St APT 1R, Brooklyn, NY 11204

Apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom, with a floor type heating, Laundry in the building. Smoking is prohibited and Pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

3. Studio apartment with one bathroom in Flatbush, $1475

395 Stratford Rd APT B4, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Studio apartment on the second floor with a separate kitchen-dining room and fully equipped bathroom in building with Elevator. The house is located close to restaurants and shops. In the hallway and next to bath and spacious closets. The apartment Windows face South. In the bathroom, updated tile and flooring. Close to schools with a high rating.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Apartments in San Francisco

1. Studio apartment with one bathroom in Sunnydale, $1188

Carrizal St, San Francisco, CA 94134

Completely private, recently renovated Studio apartment in a building located next to the infrastructure and three schools. The apartment is rented for one year. Pets are not allowed.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

2. Studio apartment with one bath in Central Richmond, $1300

789 28th Ave # B, San Francisco, CA 94121

The house is located in a quiet area, close to all amenities: shops, banks, restaurants, different types of transport. Recently painted apartment ready to move in. There is a fridge, vent hood, bathroom with shower, rear yard as a common area. Tenant pays water, garbage and electricity. Non-Smoking and pet-friendly.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Apartments in Los Angeles

1. Studio apartment with one bathroom on sunset Boulevard, $1295

7850 W Sunset Boulevard, APT 405, 7850 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Located in the heart of Hollywood, the residential complex Villa Rosa Apartments offers quick access to restaurants, theatres, shops and public transport. In the apartment brick walls, hardwood floors, walk-in closet. Residents enjoy private access to the building, Elevator, Laundry on-site, the on-call maintenance, nearby public parks, professional management, and many others. Pets are welcome.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

2. Studio apartment with bath in South Los Angeles, $1095

1004 W 65th St APT 7, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Bright, newly renovated apartment minutes from downtown Los Angeles. In the room lots of natural day light, has spacious closets, parquet floors, fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom. Staying with cats or small dogs.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

3. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in Koreatown, $1500

200 S Mariposa Ave APT 104, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Newly renovated apartment available for rent. The apartment has parquet floors, a refrigerator and a stove in the building has a Laundry and Manager. Pets are prohibited. The rent includes water, garbage and gas.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Apartments in Miami

1. Studio apartment with bath on Brickell Avenue, $1200

1925 Brickell Ave # CC12, Miami, FL 33129

New Studio apartment in secure building with swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and other amenities. The apartment has a Murphy bed (Murphy bed). Near the house there is assigned Parking. Cable TV and water included in the rent. Allowed-cats.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

2. Apartment with one bedroom and bathroom in little Haiti, $1300 (furnished), $1000 (Unfurnished)

337 NE 56th St # BACK, Miami, FL 33137

The apartment is located in a convenient location, close to developed infrastructure of the city. one bed and one bathroom available close to everything. You can rent this apartment for $ 1000 Unfurnished or fully furnished for $ 1,300. In the rent included water, trash, electricity. Pets are not allowed.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

3. Apartment with two bedrooms and a bath in little Habana, $1500

1630 NW 1st St APT 1, Miami, FL 33125

Newly renovated condo with impact Windows, new floors and stainless steel appliances. The building is located near transport nodes. There is private Parking with lighting. Owner pays for garbage, water and sewer. Pets are prohibited.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Apartments in Chicago

1. Apartment with two bedrooms and bathroom in Brighton Park, $1000

S Sawyer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632

Apartment for one or two non-residents. Newly renovated apartment with a large and regular bedrooms, a kitchen, a new bathroom with shower and new tile. There is Central heating. The building is located near good transport interchange. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water). Pets are not allowed.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

2. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in Back of the yards, $1050

5000 N Hoyne Ave # 2, Chicago, IL 60609

Sunny apartment with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, updated cabinets and countertops. The building has Laundry. Prohibited Pets, non-Smoking apartment.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

3. Apartment with two bedrooms and a bath in Bridgeport, $1400

3138 S Lowe Ave # 3, Chicago, IL 60616

Newly renovated apartment on the third floor in the heart of Bridgeport, in a secure building located within walking distance to transport interchanges, restaurants and shops. The apartment has two large bedrooms, in the basement there is Laundry. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Accommodate cats and dogs.

Learn more about the apartment at this link.

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

Какое жилье можно арендовать в 'наших' городах за $1500 в месяц

Photo: Zillow

