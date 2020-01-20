What kind of housing is available to rent in ‘our’ cities for $1500 per month
We regularly publish the best deals on the market for rental housing in the United States. Today we offer you to focus on apartments in major American cities, where many Russian-speaking immigrants: new York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. This accommodation can be rented with a budget of up to $1,500 per month, according to real estate website Zillow.
Apartments in new York
1. Studio apartment with one bathroom on the Brighton beach, $1300
8 Brighton 15th St APT 4B, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Studio apartment located in a building a few blocks from the beach and promenade, walking distance to shops, transport interchanges and two schools. Tenant pays electricity and gas for cooking. Staying with cats, big and small dogs.
2. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in Bensonhurst, $1200
2265 63rd St APT 1R, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom, with a floor type heating, Laundry in the building. Smoking is prohibited and Pets. Tenant pays all utilities.
3. Studio apartment with one bathroom in Flatbush, $1475
395 Stratford Rd APT B4, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Studio apartment on the second floor with a separate kitchen-dining room and fully equipped bathroom in building with Elevator. The house is located close to restaurants and shops. In the hallway and next to bath and spacious closets. The apartment Windows face South. In the bathroom, updated tile and flooring. Close to schools with a high rating.
Apartments in San Francisco
1. Studio apartment with one bathroom in Sunnydale, $1188
Carrizal St, San Francisco, CA 94134
Completely private, recently renovated Studio apartment in a building located next to the infrastructure and three schools. The apartment is rented for one year. Pets are not allowed.
2. Studio apartment with one bath in Central Richmond, $1300
789 28th Ave # B, San Francisco, CA 94121
The house is located in a quiet area, close to all amenities: shops, banks, restaurants, different types of transport. Recently painted apartment ready to move in. There is a fridge, vent hood, bathroom with shower, rear yard as a common area. Tenant pays water, garbage and electricity. Non-Smoking and pet-friendly.
Apartments in Los Angeles
1. Studio apartment with one bathroom on sunset Boulevard, $1295
7850 W Sunset Boulevard, APT 405, 7850 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Located in the heart of Hollywood, the residential complex Villa Rosa Apartments offers quick access to restaurants, theatres, shops and public transport. In the apartment brick walls, hardwood floors, walk-in closet. Residents enjoy private access to the building, Elevator, Laundry on-site, the on-call maintenance, nearby public parks, professional management, and many others. Pets are welcome.
2. Studio apartment with bath in South Los Angeles, $1095
1004 W 65th St APT 7, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Bright, newly renovated apartment minutes from downtown Los Angeles. In the room lots of natural day light, has spacious closets, parquet floors, fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom. Staying with cats or small dogs.
3. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in Koreatown, $1500
200 S Mariposa Ave APT 104, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Newly renovated apartment available for rent. The apartment has parquet floors, a refrigerator and a stove in the building has a Laundry and Manager. Pets are prohibited. The rent includes water, garbage and gas.
Apartments in Miami
1. Studio apartment with bath on Brickell Avenue, $1200
1925 Brickell Ave # CC12, Miami, FL 33129
New Studio apartment in secure building with swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and other amenities. The apartment has a Murphy bed (Murphy bed). Near the house there is assigned Parking. Cable TV and water included in the rent. Allowed-cats.
2. Apartment with one bedroom and bathroom in little Haiti, $1300 (furnished), $1000 (Unfurnished)
337 NE 56th St # BACK, Miami, FL 33137
The apartment is located in a convenient location, close to developed infrastructure of the city. one bed and one bathroom available close to everything. You can rent this apartment for $ 1000 Unfurnished or fully furnished for $ 1,300. In the rent included water, trash, electricity. Pets are not allowed.
3. Apartment with two bedrooms and a bath in little Habana, $1500
1630 NW 1st St APT 1, Miami, FL 33125
Newly renovated condo with impact Windows, new floors and stainless steel appliances. The building is located near transport nodes. There is private Parking with lighting. Owner pays for garbage, water and sewer. Pets are prohibited.
Apartments in Chicago
1. Apartment with two bedrooms and bathroom in Brighton Park, $1000
S Sawyer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632
Apartment for one or two non-residents. Newly renovated apartment with a large and regular bedrooms, a kitchen, a new bathroom with shower and new tile. There is Central heating. The building is located near good transport interchange. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water). Pets are not allowed.
2. Apartment with one bedroom and bath in Back of the yards, $1050
5000 N Hoyne Ave # 2, Chicago, IL 60609
Sunny apartment with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, updated cabinets and countertops. The building has Laundry. Prohibited Pets, non-Smoking apartment.
3. Apartment with two bedrooms and a bath in Bridgeport, $1400
3138 S Lowe Ave # 3, Chicago, IL 60616
Newly renovated apartment on the third floor in the heart of Bridgeport, in a secure building located within walking distance to transport interchanges, restaurants and shops. The apartment has two large bedrooms, in the basement there is Laundry. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Accommodate cats and dogs.
