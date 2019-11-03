What kind of housing you can buy for $1 million in 10 major U.S. cities
Even if you have a million dollars to purchase a home, there are cities where for the money, you can buy only one apartment with one bedroom. It all depends on where you decide to settle.
CNBS with reference to real estate website Zillow analyzed home in each city at a cost of $ 950 000 to $ 1 050 000.
In some expensive cities many homeowners prefer a small apartment or an apartment in the city centre, and not a separate building away from the center. In San Francisco for a million dollars, as a rule, you will be able to buy an apartment with one bedroom, one bathroom and an area of 888 sq ft (82.5 per sq. m.). In General, for a million dollars you can buy 1150 square feet (106,8 sq. m.).
In Memphis, however, for a million dollars you can buy a house with an area of approximately 5440 square feet (505 square meters). This is almost five times larger than San Francisco for the same money.
Here’s quadrature, which can be purchased for a million dollars in 10 major U.S. cities.
10. San Francisco, California
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 1150 sq. f. (106,8 sq. m.)
- Average price of property: $ 1 349 000
- Average rental price: $ 4,526
9. Los Angeles, California
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 1903 sq. ft. (176,8 sq. m.)
- Average property price: $ 849 900
- Average rental price: $ 3 607
8. Seattle, Washington
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 2 090 sq. ft. (194,1 sqm)
- Average property price: $ 695 000
- Average rental price: $ 2700
7. Denver, Colorado
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 2 429 sq. f. (225,6 sq. m.)
- Average property price: $ 475 000
- Average rental price: $ 2200
6. Dallas, Texas
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 3 934 sq. ft. (365,4 sq. m.)
- Average property price: $ 385 000
- Average rental price: $ 1750
5. Miami, Florida
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 2 274 sq. ft. (211,2 sqm)
- Average price of property: $ 474 000
- Average rental price: $ 2400
4. New York
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 1 725 sq. ft. (160,2 sq. m.)
- Average price of property: $ 779 000
- Average rental price: $ 2900
3. Chicago, Illinois
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 2 208 sq. f. (205,1 sq. m.)
- Average price of real estate: $ 335 000
- Average rental price: $ 1800
2. Cincinnati, Ohio
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 3 809 sq. ft. (353,8 sqm)
- Average price of property: $ 214 000
- Average rental price: $ 1375
1.Memphis, Tn
The average size that you can buy for a million dollars: 5 442 sq. f. (505,5 sqm)
- Average price of property: $ 109 900
- Average rental price: $ 950