What kind of lifestyle protects the pancreas, and that it destroys
Pancreatic disease is underestimated by many, but these lesions can be deadly. FOCUS Online explains how to protect the vital organ and what signs may indicate disease.
The pancreas is considered an essential organ of detoxification. However, that takes care of the pancreas is necessary, don’t know everything.
Iron works around the clock and performs valuable functions, it forms: up to three liters of digestive secretions with numerous enzymes that break down the food; bicarbonate to neutralize the hydrochloric acid that is added to food in the stomach on the way through the digestive organs; the hormones insulin and glucagon for sugar metabolism.
“First of all, regulation of blood sugar levels is vital for these functions,” says Khan, ALGOL, Director of the cancer center at the clinic Rechts der ISAR in Munich.
Severe pancreatitis is more common
This applies to all three major diseases of the pancreas:
— pancreatitis
diabetes
— pancreatic cancer
And acute and chronic pancreatitis occur more often today than ten years ago.
“They occupy third place in the digestive system, says Professor. — In 10-15% of patients even develop severe pancreatitis. Currently, it is more common than before, and the probability of death is 30 to 40 percent.”
The reason for the increase of the disease is primarily a high intake of alcohol.
Currently, diabetes affects about eight million people. The reason for the increase in the number of patients in recent years is the lack of exercise and poor diet in obesity.
Pancreatic cancer leads to death
Also cancer of the pancreas — number of cases increases. Although this type of cancer currently ranks “only” ninth place among the most common types of cancer.
“However, when it comes to cancer deaths, pancreatic cancer has the second place on prevalence after lung cancer,” says the specialist in cancer of the gastrointestinal tract.
He notes that pancreatic cancer is very difficult to treat and usually leads to death — in contrast to the frequently diagnosed, but often curable colon cancer and breast cancer.
The reasons for the increase of carcinomas of the pancreas are not clear. Cannot be a definitive explanation of the fact that cases of inflammatory diseases of the pancreas becomes more and cancer can develop as a result of prolonged and chronic inflammation.
The signs of the disease are often misinterpreted
Early signs of the most common diseases of the pancreas and diabetes are well known: increased thirst, increased urination, blurred vision. Through simple blood tests you can quickly determine whether you have diabetes, and assign the appropriate treatment.
Two other diseases of the pancreas — pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer — are characterized by rather non-specific pain.
“Because the organ is located deep in the abdomen, behind the stomach and spine, it often leads to back pain,” says Khan, ALGOL.
The symptoms can be easily confused with the problems of the intervertebral discs. You may also experience pain that is falsely attributed to the stomach.
In addition to the alleged pain in the back and in the stomach, however, is a symptom typical of pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer: the patient expresses pancreas bile duct that passes along it. Obstruction of bile duct causes jaundice a yellowing of the eyeballs and skin.
Lifestyle determines the health of the pancreas
Overall, there is an important factor that is largely responsible for whether the pancreas becomes ill or remains healthy.
“For all three diseases of the pancreas lifestyle often plays a crucial role”, explains the expert.
That diabetes, pancreatitis and cancer of the pancreas grow is a way of life that leads many of us.
Pancreatic this way of life is characterized by four unhealthy behaviours:
— physical inactivity
— overweight
— consumption of alcohol
— Smoking
“These are the four most important risk factor for all diseases of the pancreas” — sums up the gastroenterologist.
Last but not least, adds the expert, there is also a genetic predisposition to pancreatic diseases.